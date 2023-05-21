Dead – Death – Obituary News : Barbara Corfitzson Passes Away – Cause of Death and Prayers

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Remembering Barbara Corfitzson

Barbara Sue Parrott Corfitzson, who resided in Soddy Daisy, Tennessee, passed away on May 16, 2023, at the age of 77. She called the town of Soddy Daisy her home and was a regular attendee of the services held at the First Baptist Church in the city.

Life and Family

Barbara is survived by her son, David (Dawn) Corfitzson, five grandchildren, and one great-grandchild. Her sister, Shirley Parrott Back, and lifelong friends Anne Renfro and Sharon Suddeth, as well as a number of nieces and nephews, also mourn her passing. Before her, her sister Deborah Parrott Fox, their daughter Kellie Corfitzson Canida, and her husband David Ray Corfitzson all departed.

Barbara was the daughter of Evelyn and Chester Parrott, and her family was an essential part of her life.

Celebration of Life

A viewing to celebrate Barbara’s life was held at the Williamson & Sons funeral home on Tuesday, May 23, 2023, from 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m., followed by funeral services at 2:00 p.m. The burial took place in Poe Cemetery after the memorial ceremony.

Barbara’s departure was felt by all those who knew and loved her. She was a kind-hearted woman who always put others before herself. Her legacy lives on through her family and friends, and her memory will continue to inspire those who knew her.

Final Thoughts

The passing of Barbara Corfitzson is a painful loss for her family and friends. However, her positive impact on the world will never be forgotten. As we remember her, we celebrate a life well-lived and the love and kindness she brought to those around her.

