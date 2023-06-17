Dead – Death – Obituary News : Barbara Howard of East Liverpool Passes Away, Family in Mourning

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Barbara Howard, East Liverpool Woman Has Died

It is with great sadness that we share the news of the passing of Barbara Howard, a beloved member of our community. Barbara passed away on Monday, August 23, 2021, at the age of 65. Her family and friends are mourning her loss and remembering her life with love and appreciation.

Remembering Barbara Howard

Barbara was born in East Liverpool and spent her entire life in the area. She was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother who loved spending time with her family. She was known for her kindness, generosity, and warm personality, and she made friends wherever she went.

In addition to her role as a dedicated family member, Barbara also had a successful career as a nurse. She worked at several local hospitals and clinics over the years, and her patients always appreciated her compassionate and knowledgeable care.

The Impact of Barbara’s Life

Barbara’s passing has left a deep impact on her family, friends, and the East Liverpool community as a whole. Her kind heart and friendly nature touched many lives, and she will be greatly missed.

Her family has expressed their gratitude for the outpouring of love and support they have received from the community in the wake of her passing. They are comforted by the knowledge that Barbara was deeply loved and respected by so many people.

The Funeral Services

The funeral services for Barbara Howard will be held at the Martin Funeral Home in East Liverpool on Friday, August 27, 2021. Visitation will begin at 10:00 am, followed by the funeral service at 11:00 am. Burial will take place at the Columbiana County Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that donations be made in Barbara’s memory to the American Cancer Society or the East Liverpool City Hospital Foundation.

A Final Farewell

Barbara Howard was a beloved member of our community, and her passing has left a void that will not be easily filled. However, her memory will live on through the countless lives she touched and the love she shared.

As we say goodbye to Barbara, let us remember her with fondness and gratitude for the impact she had on our lives. Rest in peace, Barbara Howard.

