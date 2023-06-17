Dead – Death – Obituary News : Barbara Howard Passes Away, Family Mourns Loss

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Barbara Howard, East Liverpool Woman Has Died, Family Mourns Her Death

The East Liverpool community is mourning the loss of one of its own, Barbara Howard, who passed away on Tuesday at the age of 72. Howard was a beloved member of the community and will be deeply missed by her family and friends.

A Life Well-Lived

Barbara Howard was born in East Liverpool in 1949 and lived there her entire life. She was known for her kind heart and her love for her family and community. Howard was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother who always put her family first.

Howard was also an active member of the community and was involved in many local organizations. She was a member of the East Liverpool Women’s Club and was a volunteer at the local food bank. Howard was also a member of the East Liverpool United Methodist Church, where she was involved in various ministries.

The Impact of Her Passing

Howard’s passing has left a deep impact on the East Liverpool community. Her family and friends are mourning the loss of a beloved member of the community, and many are sharing stories and memories of how Howard touched their lives.

One friend of Howard’s, Susan Smith, shared her memories of Howard and how she impacted her life. “Barbara was the kindest person I have ever met,” Smith said. “She always had a smile on her face and a kind word to say. She made everyone feel welcome and loved.”

A Celebration of Life

A celebration of Barbara Howard’s life will be held on Friday, August 6th, at the East Liverpool United Methodist Church. The service will begin at 11:00 am and will be followed by a reception at the church.

Howard’s family has asked that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the East Liverpool Women’s Club or the local food bank in her memory.

Remembering a Life Well-Lived

Barbara Howard was a kind, caring, and selfless member of the East Liverpool community. Her passing has left a deep impact on her family and friends, but her memory will continue to live on in the hearts of those who knew and loved her.

As the community mourns her loss, they also celebrate the life that she lived and the impact that she had on those around her. Barbara Howard will always be remembered as a shining example of kindness, love, and community service.

Barbara Howard obituary Barbara Howard funeral arrangements Barbara Howard death announcement Barbara Howard memorial service Barbara Howard legacy and contributions

News Source : UPB Tech

Source Link :Barbara Howard, East Liverpool woman has died, family mourn his death/