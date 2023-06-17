Dead – Death – Obituary News : Barbara Howard passes away, family mourns

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Barbara Howard, East Liverpool Woman Has Died

Barbara Howard, a beloved member of the East Liverpool community, passed away on June 1, 2021. Her family and friends are mourning her loss and remembering her life with love and fond memories.

Barbara’s Life

Barbara was born on July 10, 1950, in East Liverpool, Ohio. She was the daughter of John and Mary Howard, and she grew up in a loving and supportive family. Barbara was an intelligent and hardworking student, and she excelled in her studies throughout her school years. She graduated from East Liverpool High School in 1968 and went on to attend Ohio State University, where she earned a degree in business.

After college, Barbara returned to East Liverpool and began a successful career in the business world. She worked for several companies over the years, and she was known for her dedication, professionalism, and attention to detail. Barbara was a valued employee and a trusted colleague, and she was respected by everyone who worked with her.

Barbara’s Family

Barbara was a devoted daughter, sister, and aunt, and her family was the most important thing in her life. She was always there for her loved ones, offering support, encouragement, and guidance whenever it was needed. Barbara had a special bond with her nieces and nephews, and she loved spending time with them and watching them grow up.

Barbara’s family is deeply saddened by her passing, but they are grateful for the time they had with her and the memories they shared. They will always remember her as a loving and caring person who made a positive impact on their lives.

Barbara’s Legacy

Barbara’s legacy is one of kindness, generosity, and hard work. She was a role model for everyone who knew her, and she inspired others to be their best selves. Barbara’s dedication to her family, her career, and her community was an inspiration to all, and her memory will live on in the hearts of those who knew and loved her.

Barbara’s passing is a reminder to cherish the time we have with our loved ones and to live our lives to the fullest. She will be missed, but her spirit will live on in the memories and stories we share.

In Conclusion

The passing of Barbara Howard is a loss for the East Liverpool community and for all who knew her. She was a remarkable woman who touched the lives of many, and her memory will be cherished by all who knew her. We offer our condolences to her family and friends during this difficult time, and we celebrate the life of a truly extraordinary person. Rest in peace, Barbara Howard.

