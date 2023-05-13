Dead – Death – Obituary News : Barbara Terrell Passes Away: Obituary Update

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Barbara Terrell Obituary, Death

Barbara Terrell, who was not only our cherished wife but also our mother and grandma, died away suddenly on May 8th, 2023. Her passing came as a shock to all of us. Both our mother and our grandmother, she was our mother. While we are passing on this information to you, we are doing it with a feeling of regret and sympathy in our hearts. On the Saturday, May 20, 2023, we will be holding a memorial ceremony to commemorate her life, and we would be honoured if her family and friends could be there with us to take part in the occasion.

Memorial Ceremony Details

The date is set for the Saturday. Family Hour will begin at 11 a.m., followed by the Service at 12 p.m., both of which will take place at the St. Stephen Missionary Baptist Church, which is located in Pontiac, Michigan. You are also able to watch the service via livestream if that is more convenient for you. The Lawrence E. Moon Funeral Home in Pontiac, Michigan, is the organisation that will be in charge of ensuring that all of the necessary preparations for the memorial service are taken care of. On Friday, May 19, from 12 p.m. until 6 p.m., members of the general public will have the opportunity to view the exhibit.

Join Us to Celebrate Her Life

We invite all of our family and friends to come together with us on May 20th to remember and celebrate the life of Barbara Terrell. It will be a day filled with love, memories, and heartfelt tributes to a woman who meant so much to so many people. We hope to see you there.

