Dead – Death – Obituary News : Barry Davis Passes Away – Cause of Death & Prayers

Remembering Barry Stephen Davis: An Obituary

It is with a heavy heart that we extend our deepest condolences to the family and friends of Barry Stephen Davis. He passed away on May 19, 2023, at the age of 63, leaving behind a legacy that will be cherished by those who knew and loved him.

A Life Well-Lived in LaGrange, Georgia

Barry Stephen Davis had lived in the city of LaGrange, Georgia, for a significant amount of time before his passing. He had made it his primary place of residence, and it was where he had created many fond memories with his loved ones.

A Message of Solace

We encourage anyone who knew Barry Stephen Davis to share their sincerest condolences with his family by posting a message of solace on the memorial page that has been established in his honor. Your support during this difficult time would be greatly appreciated.

A Family Left to Mourn

Barry Stephen Davis’s passing has left his family and friends in a state of grief. Among those who will carry on his legacy are his brothers Keith Davis and Terry Davis, along with their wives Joyce and Leah, and his nephew Michael Davis and niece Sonya Ingram, along with their respective spouses.

A Prayer for Peace

As we remember Barry Stephen Davis and the impact he had on those around him, we pray that he finds eternal rest and tranquility in the arms of God. May his loved ones find solace in their memories of him and in the support of those around them during this difficult time.

