Dead – Death – Obituary News : Barry Dock’s Lifeboat Mechanic Richie Tutton Passes Away

Remembering Richie Tutton: A Life Dedicated to Saving Lives

The Barry Dock Lifeboat community and the wider RNLI organization are mourning the sudden and unexpected loss of Richie Tutton. A prominent figure at the lifeboat station and within the local community, Richie was highly loved, well respected, and a central figure in both places. He passed away on Sunday, May 28, 2023, leaving behind a legacy of dedication, expertise, and kindness.

From Volunteer Crew Member to Full-Time Mechanic

Richie started his tenure at Barry Dock Lifeboat as a member of the volunteer crew in October 1999. His passion for sailing, engineering, and helping others quickly became apparent, and he soon moved through the ranks to become the full-time Mechanic for the station and the All Weather Lifeboat in March 2002. This was a challenging role that required exceptional seamanship and a comprehensive understanding of the lifeboat, its equipment, and its crew.

Richie’s skills and expertise were put to the test many times during his career at Barry Dock Lifeboat. He was instrumental in the installation and addition of the Inshore Lifeboat, as well as the RNLI Flood Team and Equipment that was stationed at Barry Dock. He maintained the All Weather Lifeboat to an exceptionally high quality, ensuring that it was always ready to launch and perform rescues in any weather conditions.

A Mentor and Friend to Many

Richie’s generosity, fairness, and sense of humor made him a beloved figure at the lifeboat station and beyond. New and veteran crew members looked to him as a helpful guide and mentor both at sea and on land. He shared his skills, extensive knowledge, and sense of humor as an engineer and sailor, always willing to lend a hand or offer advice.

Richie’s impact and influence on the Barry Dock Lifeboat station have been enormous. During the course of his career, he worked with five different Coxswains, each of whom valued his expertise and dedication. He was a central figure in shaping what the station is like today, and his legacy will continue to inspire future generations of lifeboat crew members.

A Loss Felt Across the RNLI Community

Richie’s sudden departure has been a significant and unexpected loss for everyone connected to him, but most especially his cherished family and close friends. His passing has left a lasting impression on the station, the Barry Dock Lifeboat Community, and the larger RNLI across all of our flank stations and support teams. His dedication, expertise, and kindness will be deeply missed.

During this extremely difficult time, we want the family of Richie to know that our thoughts and condolences are with them. We are grateful for the many years that Richie dedicated to saving lives and serving his community, and we will always remember him as a true hero of the sea.

