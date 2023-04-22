Dead – Death – Obituary News : Barry Humphries, Creator of Dame Edna, Dies at 89 – NPR

Barry Humphries, the creator of the iconic character Dame Edna, has passed away at the age of 89, according to NPR.

Remembering Barry Humphries, Internationally Renowned Comedian

Tony Award-winning comedian Barry Humphries passed away at the age of 89 in Sydney, leaving behind a legacy of unforgettable characters and performances. Humphries was famous for his garish stage persona Dame Edna Everage, a character who evolved over seven decades, delighting audiences with her condescending and imperfectly veiled snobbery.

A Life of Entertainment

Humphries spent most of his life in London and returned to his native Australia for Christmas of 2021. His death was confirmed by the Sydney hospital where he spent several days following hip surgery complications. An active entertainer until his last days, he toured Britain with his one-man show “The Man Behind the Mask” in 2020.

The Birth of Dame Edna

The character of Dame Edna began as a dowdy Mrs. Norm Everage, who first took to the stage in Humphries’ hometown of Melbourne in the mid-1950s. She reflected a postwar suburban inertia and cultural blandness that Humphries found stifling. Edna has remained one of his several enduring characters, along with Sir Les Patterson, an ever-drunk, disheveled, and lecherous Australian cultural attache.

Remembering His Life and Legacy

Barry Humphries enjoyed major success as an actor, writer, and entertainer in Britain in the 1970s, winning critical acclaim for his performances. He also won a Tony Award in 2000 for his Broadway show “Dame Edna: The Royal Tour.”

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese paid tribute to the celebrated comedian, tweeting that Humphries was “a wondrously intelligent and daring comedy genius.” Many other high-profile personalities from the entertainment industry also paid tribute to the late comedian.

A Legacy That Will Last Forever

Barry Humphries will always be remembered as one of the funniest, most talented comedians the world has seen. His performances continue to entertain and engage audiences worldwide, making him a true legend in the world of entertainment.