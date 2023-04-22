Dead – Death – Obituary News : Barry Humphries, Dame Edna star, dies at 89

At the age of 89, Barry Humphries, best known for his iconic character Dame Edna, has passed away.

Barry Humphries, the Australian comedian renowned for his iconic character Dame Edna Everage, has died at the age of 89. Humphries had been hospitalised in Sydney due to complications from hip surgery which he underwent in March following a fall a month earlier.

Humphries’ passing has resulted in an outpouring of grief from admirers of the king of comedy. Arguably, Humphries’ most famous creation, Dame Edna Everage, was a sensation in the 1970s in the UK and landed her own TV chat show, the Dame Edna Everage Experience, in the late 1980s. Sir Les Patterson, a lecherous drunk, was another persona created by the versatile comedian.

BBC News reported that Humphries kept his wit and sharp mind until the end of his life, according to his family. “Completely himself until the very end, never losing his brilliant mind, his unique wit, or his generosity of spirit,” his family stated.

Humphries was married four times and had four children. He was married to actress Elizabeth Spender at the time of his passing. In his final months, Humphries was recovering from hip surgery at St. Vincent’s Hospital in Sydney. In February, he tripped on a rug while reaching for a book. While he expected to recover fully within a few weeks of the surgery, his condition never improved significantly. This week, he was readmitted to the hospital with his family members, including Spender, by his side.

Humphries was a gifted comedian and artist who brought joy and laughter to audiences worldwide. His characters left a lasting impact and have become part of popular culture. His passing is a great loss to the entertainment industry and his fans alike.

This news is particularly sad for the millions of fans who followed the life and exploits of Dame Edna, Humphries’ most iconic character. The beloved character was known for her sharp tongue, her flamboyant persona, and her riotous humour. Dame Edna and her creator are true Australian treasures and a part of the country’s cultural landscape forever.

