Dead – Death – Obituary News : Barry Humphries, Dame Edna star, dies at 89

Barry Humphries, famed actor and comedian, passes away at 89

Seven-decade career

Barry Humphries, known for his performances on both stage and screen, entertained multiple generations with his satirical characters, including Dame Edna Everage and Sir Les Patterson.

Death confirmed

Humphries passed away on Saturday evening, as confirmed by a spokesperson for St Vincent’s Hospital in Sydney, where he was being treated for complications following hip surgery.

Family statement

In a statement released by the family, they expressed their gratitude for the support and good wishes received, adding that Humphries remained himself until the end and never lost his brilliant mind, unique wit or generosity of spirit. The statement also highlighted his passion for art in all its forms and his adoration of audiences, never taking them for granted.

British comedy legend

After moving to London in 1959, Humphries soon became a mainstay in the British comedy scene, joining the ranks of Alan Bennett, Dudley Moore and Spike Milligan. In addition to his iconic characters, Humphries was also an author, poet and painter.

Tributes pour in

Fellow comedians and entertainers were quick to pay tribute on social media, with many recognizing him as a comic genius and entertainment legend. Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese praised Humphries as “the brightest star” in a “galaxy of personas”.