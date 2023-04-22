Dead – Death – Obituary News : Barry Humphries, Dame Edna Star, Dies at Age 89

Barry Humphries, the beloved star famous for portraying the iconic character Dame Edna, passed away at the age of 89.

Australian Icon Barry Humphries Dies at 89, Leaving a Legacy of Humor and Creativity

Barry Humphries, the acclaimed Australian entertainer, passed away at the age of 89. The news was confirmed by a spokesperson for a Melbourne hospital where Humphries had been treated. The death of this cultural icon has left the entertainment industry and his numerous fans worldwide in shock and mourning.

Who Was Barry Humphries?

Barry Humphries was one of Australia’s most beloved comedians, actors, and satirists. He was best known for his alter ego, Dame Edna Everage, a flamboyant housewife and a cultural icon in her own right. He was also the creator of other memorable characters such as Sir Les Patterson, a vulgar politician, and Sandy Stone, an elderly suburbanite.

Humphries began his career as a satirist in the 1950s, performing in various clubs and theaters across Australia. He created his first character, Edna Everage, in the 1950s but it was not until the 1960s that the character gained nationwide recognition. Edna Everage would become a fixture on Australian television, as well as worldwide, appearing in numerous shows and broadcasts over the decades.

His Legacy

Humphries’ contribution to the world of entertainment was immeasurable. He was a gifted performer who combined satire, wit, and storytelling to create characters that resonated with audiences across the globe. His humor was always sharp and often irreverent, but his characters were always loveable and relatable.

Humphries was also an accomplished author and artist, who wrote several books and exhibited his paintings and drawings in galleries around the world. He was a true Renaissance man, with a curious mind and a boundless creativity that inspired generations of artists and performers.

Tributes and Condolences

The news of Humphries’ passing has generated a significant outpouring of tributes and condolences from the entertainment industry and his many fans. In a statement, fellow Australian comedian and television personality, Shaun Micallef, described Humphries as “a giant of our culture” and “a true trailblazer.”

Other notable personalities such as actor Hugh Jackman, journalist Annabel Crabb, and politician Tony Burke have also expressed their sadness and gratitude for Humphries’ life and work.

The legacy of Barry Humphries will undoubtedly live on for generations to come, as a testament to his talent, creativity, and irrepressible spirit. His work has touched countless people across the world, bringing laughter and joy in times of darkness and inspiring us all to see the beauty and humor in life.

Rest in peace, Barry Humphries, and thank you for the memories.