Barry Humphries, the creator of Dame Edna Everage, has passed away. This photo of Dame Edna is believed to be the last one taken before her death. Let’s refrain from discussing Fox.

Barry Humphries, Legendary Comedian Known for Dame Edna Everage, Passes Away at 89

The world is mourning the loss of Barry Humphries, the legendary Australian comedian, who passed away on Saturday at the age of 89. Humphries, best known for his iconic character, Dame Edna Everage, left behind a legacy of laughter and love.

Humphries made his last public appearance in December, where he shared a touching moment with two of his female fans during a photo session in Melbourne. Despite his recent hospitalization, Humphries showed kindness and generosity, hugging his fans with his iconic cheeky grin.

The veteran comedian was admitted once again to the hospital after a health setback, where he then passed away surrounded by his family in St Vincent’s Hospital in Sydney.

Humphries’ wit and humour captivated audiences worldwide, and his creation of the character of Dame Edna Everage in 1955 quickly became his most famous persona. With her lilac hair and cat eyeglasses, Edna became a beloved figure known for her sharp tongue and quick wit.

Humphries was a talented artist, having studied law, philosophy, and fine arts at the University of Melbourne before pursuing his dreams. He often carried out bizarre pranks as part of his art, including pretending to eat his own “vomit.”

Not only was Humphries a trailblazer in comedy, co-founding the Melbourne International Comedy Festival in 1987, he was also known for his controversial remarks. In 2018, his name was removed from an award following his comments about trans people.

Humphries is survived by his fourth wife, Lizzie Spender, and his four children. Despite any difficulties they faced, Humphries and Spender celebrated a long-lasting marriage. Humphries reflected on their love, once saying, “The truth is I’m not a very easy person to be married to.”

Barry Humphries will be missed dearly, but his legacy of laughter and love will live on through his iconic characters and the memories he created for fans around the globe.