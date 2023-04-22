Dead – Death – Obituary News : Barry Humphries: Death, Age & Family Information

Barry Humphries, a beloved actor and comedian, passed away at the age of 87. He will be remembered for his colorful characters, including the iconic Dame Edna Everage. His legacy was not only one of laughter, but also of breaking down barriers and bringing diverse perspectives to the forefront. He will be greatly missed by his family and fans around the world.

Remembering Barry Humphries: A Look at the Australian Icon’s Life and Legacy

Early Life and Career

John Barry Humphries, better known as Barry Humphries, was born on February 17, 1934, in Kew, Australia. From a young age, he had a love for entertainment and eventually climbed his way to become one of the most sought-after performers in the world. In addition to being a comedian, actor, author, and scriptwriter, he was also a film producer, writer, and landscape painter.

Notable Characters

Barry Humphries was best known for his on-stage and television alter egos, Dame Edna Everage and Sir Les Patterson. These characters brought him international renown, and he also appeared in numerous stage productions, films, and television shows. He was known for his satirical characters, including the “priapic and inebriated cultural attaché” Sir Les Patterson, who has “continued to bring worldwide discredit upon Australian arts and culture.

Famous Encounters

Throughout his career, Barry Humphries met and charmed most of the Royal Family, from the late Queen Mother to King Charles III.

Health Struggles and Death

On Wednesday, 19 April 2023, Barry Humphries hit the headlines when it was reported that he had been hospitalized following a ‘serious’ health setback. The renowned Australian comedian had been in the hospital in Sydney after suffering complications following hip surgery in March. Unfortunately, he had a fall in February which caused his health to deteriorate more. Barry Humphries passed away on Saturday, April 22 at St Vincent’s Hospital Sydney in Darlinghurst, Australia at the age of 89. At the time of this report, the family was planning his final funeral arrangement, and details were yet to be finalized.

Personal Life

Barry Humphries was married four times, and he was blessed with four children: Oscar Humphries, Tessa Humphries, Rupert Humphries, and Emily Humphries.

His children went on to work in various fields, with Oscar being a fine art and design dealer and journalist, Rupert being the senior vice president of narrative at Rockstar North/Rockstar London, and Tessa being an actress who made her acting debut in Cassandra as the title character and also played Mary Reynolds in Sons and Daughters and Corinne Todd in Families.

Barry Humphries will forever be remembered as an Australian icon who brought joy and laughter to countless people around the world. His legacy will continue to live on through his work and the countless lives he touched throughout his long and illustrious career.