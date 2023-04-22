Dead – Death – Obituary News : Barry Humphries’ Death Cause and Obituary: Hip Surgery Resulted in Demise

Barry Humphries, the beloved comedian and actor, has passed away at the age of 87. According to reports, he died following complications from hip surgery.

Humphries was best known for his iconic character, Dame Edna Everage, a larger-than-life persona that he portrayed for decades. He was also a prolific writer and performer, known for his sharp wit and irreverent sense of humor.

Fans and colleagues have expressed their sadness at the news of Humphries’ passing, with many remembering him as a true comedic legend. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him and enjoyed his work.

Remembering Barry Humphries: A Giant of Australian Comedy

A Life of Laughter and Creativity

Australian comedian Barry Humphries, born John Barry Humphries, passed away at the age of 89 from complications following hip surgery. Humphries was a giant in the field of comedy, best known for his creations of the characters Sir Les Patterson and Dame Edna Everage.

His influence was not limited to the world of comedy, however. Humphries was also a writer, a landscape painter, a film producer, and a star of the London West End musical theatre. He won a Tony Award and was known worldwide for his outrageous stage presence.

Tributes and Mourning

Humphries’ death has been mourned by fans and colleagues alike. His personas, Dame Edna Everage and Sir Les Patterson, brought joy and laughter to audiences for decades.

The news of Humphries’ passing broke on Saturday, with reports that he had been discovered “unresponsive” in a hospital the night before. His family, including his sons Oscar and Rupert and his daughter Emily who he had been estranged from for 20 years, had rushed to be by his side.

A Family Tree of Love and Laughter

Humphries was married four times in his life, with a contentious divorce from his third wife. He had two daughters, Tessa and Emily, and two sons, Oscar and Rupert, from his second and third marriages to Rosalind Tong and Diane Millstead.

Eldest son Oscar worked as an editor at The Spectator and as the editor of the art publication Apollo, and is now a curator of art. Humphries’ fourth wife was Elizabeth “Lizzie” Spender, an actress and the child of Natasha Spender and British poet Sir Stephen Spender.

An End of an Era

Humphries was remembered as a giant of comedy, a creative force that brought laughter to millions around the world. His passing is a loss to the world of entertainment and to his family, who mourn the end of an era.

Dame Edna Everage, Humphries’ condescending and sloppily-veiled snob whose fluctuating persona delighted audiences for seven decades, passed away suddenly on April 22, 2023, at a Sydney hospital after spending several days with complications after a hip surgery. But her legacy lives on, a testament to the creativity and humor of Barry Humphries.