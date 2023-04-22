What was the cause of Barry Humphries’ death? How did he pass away? Please exclude any mention of the word “fox”.

Barry Humphries: A Comedy Genius

Introduction

Barry Humphries, an Australian comedian, actor, author, and satirist, passed away on April 20, 2023. The news of his death was surprising as reports of his worsening health issues were in the public domain just a day before. Humphries was a significant figure in the theatrical world, and his alter egos, Dame Edna Everage and Sir Les Patterson, brought him international fame.

The Life of Barry Humphries

Humphries was born on 17 February 1934 in Kew, Melbourne, Victoria. He grew up in a “clean, tasteful, and modern home” on Christowel Street, Camberwell. Humphries was a rebellious teenager who responded by becoming an artistic person. He was an avid reader, collector of rare books, painter, theatre fan, and surrealist. Humphries invented his first sustained character, “Dr. Aaron Azimuth,” an agent provocateur, dandy, and Dadaist.

Humphries’ childhood set the pattern for his eventual stage career. His father spent little time with him, and he spent hours playing dress-up in the backyard. Entertaining people gave him a feeling of release, and making people laugh was a very good way of befriending them.

Humphries’ Characters

Humphries’ characters have brought him international fame. Dame Edna Everage, originally a caricature of Australian suburban life, evolved over four decades into a satire of stardom. Other characters include Sir Les Patterson, Sandy Stone, Martin Agrippa, Neil Singleton, Lance Boyle, Morrie O’Connor, Owen Steele, and Barry McKenzie.

Humphries’ Passing:

In February 2023, Barry Humphries was admitted to the hospital to undergo hip surgery. Unfortunately, Humphries was re-admitted to St Vincent’s Hospital in Sydney on April 19, 2023, due to complications from the surgery. Humphries’ family was by his side during his stay in the hospital, and they released a statement to inform his fans of his condition. Many celebrities took to social media to pay tribute to Humphries after news of his passing broke.

Celebrities Pay Tribute

Piers Morgan, who had met Humphries, called him one of the funniest people he had ever met.

Comedian Matt Lucas thanked Humphries for inspiring and delighting us, saying he was “quite simply, the greatest.”

Ricky Gervais also paid his respects to the late comedian, referring to him as a comedy genius.

Conclusion

Barry Humphries was a comedy genius and an influential figure in the theatrical world. His passing has left a void in the industry, and he will be sorely missed. His contributions to comedy will never be forgotten, and his legacy will live on through his work.