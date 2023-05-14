Dead – Death – Obituary News : Barry Humphries’ Demise: What Happened?

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

How Barry Humphries Died: Remembering the Comedy Legend

Introduction

On April 22, 2023, the world lost a comedy legend – Barry Humphries. Best known for his alter egos, Dame Edna Everage and Sir Les Patterson, Humphries had a career that spanned decades. He brought joy and laughter to audiences around the world, but sadly, he passed away at the age of 89 due to complications from hip surgery. In this article, we will take a closer look at his life and legacy, as well as the circumstances of his passing.

The Life and Career of Barry Humphries

Barry Humphries was born on February 17, 1934, in Kew, a suburb of Melbourne, Australia. He showed an interest in comedy from a young age and began performing professionally in the 1950s. He gained national attention in Australia with his character, Barry McKenzie, a beer-swilling, womanizing Australian who travels to England. The character later became the basis for the film, “The Adventures of Barry McKenzie.”

However, it was his creation of Dame Edna Everage that truly made him a household name. The character of Dame Edna was a housewife from suburban Melbourne who became an international megastar. With her purple hair, oversized glasses, and sharp wit, she captivated audiences around the world. Humphries also created other memorable characters, including Sir Les Patterson, a vulgar and crude politician.

Throughout his career, Humphries was recognized for his contributions to comedy. He was awarded a CBE in 2007 and was also made a Member of the Order of Australia in 2012.

The Circumstances of Barry Humphries’ Passing

In the spring of 2023, Humphries underwent hip surgery. Unfortunately, he experienced complications from the procedure, which ultimately led to his passing. He returned to the hospital in Sydney, where he was surrounded by his family when he passed away on April 22, 2023.

The news of his passing was met with an outpouring of grief from fans and fellow comedians around the world. Many took to social media to share their memories of Humphries and pay tribute to his legacy.

The Legacy of Barry Humphries

Barry Humphries was a true comedy icon. His creations, particularly Dame Edna Everage, have become cultural touchstones. He brought joy and laughter to countless people around the world and inspired generations of comedians. His legacy will continue to live on through his work and the memories of those who were lucky enough to experience his talent firsthand.

Conclusion

Barry Humphries will be deeply missed, but his impact on comedy and popular culture will never be forgotten. His characters, particularly Dame Edna Everage, will continue to entertain and delight audiences for years to come. Rest in peace, Barry Humphries – thank you for all the laughter.

