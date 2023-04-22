Dead – Death – Obituary News : Barry Humphries Dies at Age 89

Barry Humphries has passed away at the age of 89.

Australian comedian and actor Barry Humphries, known for his iconic character Dame Edna Everage, passed away on April 22nd, 2023, at the age of 89 in Sydney’s St Vincent’s Hospital. Despite recent hip replacement surgery, Humphries was readmitted to the hospital due to complications and later passed away.

Born in Melbourne in 1934, Humphries started his career as a satirical cartoonist before transitioning into comedy. His most famous character, Dame Edna, was first introduced in 1955 but rose to fame in the 1970s with her outrageous outfits, oversized glasses, purple hair, and politically incorrect humor. The character hosted TV shows, appeared in films, and even performed on Broadway, earning Humphries critical acclaim and a legion of devoted fans.

Apart from Dame Edna, Humphries also created several other memorable characters, such as the drunken cultural attaché Sir Les Patterson and aging Sandy Stone. He wrote several books, including his autobiography “My Life As Me.” Humphries received numerous honors throughout his career, including the Order of Australia in 1982 and Commander of the British Empire in 2007. He continued to appear in films and TV shows until his death, such as Absolutely Fabulous: The Movie and The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey.

Humphries left behind his wife Lizzie Spender, four children, and ten grandchildren. He will always be remembered as one of Australia’s greatest comedians, whose humor was often controversial but consistently entertaining.