Dead – Death – Obituary News : Barry Humphries Obituary & Funeral: Cause of Death

Barry Humphries, the Australian comedian and satirist, has passed away at the age of 87. He was known for his iconic character, Dame Edna Everage, as well as his other comedic personas such as Sir Les Patterson and Sandy Stone. Humphries was a beloved figure in the entertainment industry and had a career spanning over six decades. His wit and irreverence made him a legend in Australian comedy and earned him international recognition. Humphries will be fondly remembered by his fans and colleagues alike. Funeral arrangements have not been announced.

Celebrating the Life and Legacy of Barry Humphries

Barry Humphries was a celebrated Australian comedian, actor, and writer. Born on February 17, 1934, in Melbourne, Australia, Humphries grew up in a working-class family and attended Melbourne Grammar School alongside future Prime Minister, Malcolm Fraser. He began his career as a cartoonist for several publications, including the Melbourne Punch and The Bulletin. However, in the 1950s, Humphries transitioned to performing in revues and cabaret shows. By the early 1960s, he had become a household name in Australia.

Dame Edna Everage: A Character for the Ages

In 1967, Humphries made his first appearance as Dame Edna Everage, a character that would come to define his career. Dame Edna Everage was an outrageous and flamboyant character, known for her outrageous costumes, purple hair, and thick glasses. She would often interact with the audience, doling out witty insults and delivering off-color jokes. Humphries would perform as Dame Edna on television, in live shows, and even on Broadway, winning numerous awards and accolades along the way.

Beyond the Character

In addition to his work as Dame Edna, Humphries had a successful career as an actor and writer. He appeared in numerous films and television shows, including “Nicholas Nickleby” and “The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug” and wrote several books, including the bestselling “My Life As Me: A Memoir.”

Recognition and Controversies

Humphries’ contributions to the arts did not go unnoticed, and he received numerous awards and honors. In 1982, he was made an Officer of the Order of Australia, and in 2007, he received the Australian of the Year award. He also received the Order of the British Empire and the Commander of the Order of the British Empire.

Despite Humphries’ successes, he had his share of controversies. In the 1980s, he came under fire for his portrayal of Aboriginal Australians in his comedy shows; in the 2000s, he faced criticism for his comments about transgender people.

Barry Humphries: A Beloved Figure in Australian Culture

In recent years, Humphries took a step back from performing, citing health concerns until his sudden passing in 2023. He underwent hip surgery at St Vincent’s Hospital in Sydney on the 22nd of April 2023, and complications from the surgery led to his passing at eighty-nine years old. Despite his passing, Humphries’ legacy as one of Australia’s greatest comedians and performers is secure. His work as Dame Edna Everage and his contributions to the arts left an indelible mark on Australian culture and will be remembered for generations to come.