Dead – Death – Obituary News : Barry Humphries obituary, net worth, and family details

Australian comedian and actor Barry Humphries passed away in 2023 at the age of 89. Humphries was known for his iconic characters, including Dame Edna Everage and Sir Les Patterson. He was also a painter, author, poet, and art collector. Humphries’ final moments were spent surrounded by loved ones in a Sydney hospital, where he was being treated for complications following hip replacement surgery.

Early life and Family

Humphries was born John Barry Humphries in Melbourne, Victoria, Australia, on February 17, 1934. His father, John Albert Eric Humphries, was a construction manager, and his mother, Louisa Agnes, was a homemaker. Humphries attended Camberwell Grammar School and Melbourne Grammar School before studying law, philosophy, and the fine arts at the University of Melbourne. He never graduated from the university, but later received an honorary doctorate degree after almost 50 years. Humphries was married four times and had four children named Tessa, Emily, Oscar, and Rupert.

Career

Humphries began his career writing and performing sketches and songs in university revues in Melbourne. He joined the Melbourne Theatre Company, where he first created the character of Edna Everage. After moving to Sydney and joining the Phillip Street Theatre, he revived Edna in the satirical revue Two to One. This launched his career as a performer, and he continued to develop Edna, as well as create other popular characters, including Sandy Stone.

In 1959, Humphries moved to London, where he lived and worked throughout the 1960s, becoming a part of the British comedy scene and performing in West End productions. He also contributed to the satirical magazine Private Eye and created the comic strip The Wonderful World of Barry McKenzie. Humphries’ comedic style often played on the cultural differences between his Australian roots and the UK.

Net worth

At the time of his passing in 2023, Humphries had a net worth of approximately $12 million. Despite his success, he remained humble and dedicated to his craft until the very end, never losing his unique wit or his love of entertaining his beloved audiences. Despite being most well-known for his work in theatre and comedy, he was also an accomplished painter, author, and art collector.

Conclusion

Barry Humphries was a true entertainer, beloved by his fans for his unique ability to make them laugh. His passing in 2023 left a void in the hearts of millions, but his legacy will live on. From his early beginnings in university revues to his enduring cultural impact, Humphries’ life and career are a testament to the power of laughter and the enduring spirit of comedy.