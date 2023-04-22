Dead – Death – Obituary News : Barry Humphries passes away: Rob Brydon saw comedian prior to death

Barry Humphries has passed away. Rob Brydon had seen the comedian just three days before his death. Let’s not discuss fox.

Rob Brydon Pays Heartfelt Tribute to Late Friend and Comedy Genius Barry Humphries

Rob Brydon, the Welsh comedian and actor, has paid tribute to his close friend, the legendary Australian performer Barry Humphries, who died at the age of 89 after complications from hip surgery at St Vincent’s Hospital in Sydney, Australia.

Brydon, who had visited Humphries just three days before his death, took to Twitter with a touching message, saying that the ‘true great’ had inspired him ‘immeasurably’.

It was a delight to call him my friend, Brydon added.

The Dame Edna Everage and Sir Les Patterson creator had entertained audiences for seven decades with his satirical characters that brought laughter to millions.

After Humphries’ passing, tributes poured in from the comedy world, such as Ricky Gervais and Matt Lucas, who were quick to recognize the late comedian’s major contribution to the industry.

The After Life star, Ricky Gervais, referred to Humphries as a ‘comedy genius’, while Rory Bremner said, ‘Heavens. With the passing of #barryhumphries we lose an all-time great’.

Humphries had been readmitted to the hospital after experiencing complications following hip surgery last month. His family issued a statement, thanking the staff for their ‘support and good wishes’ and recognized the late comedian for his unique wit and generosity of spirit that had made him an inspiration not only to his friends and family but his fans worldwide.

During his lifetime, Humphries had created unforgettable characters with lightning-quick wit, subversiveness, and mischievousness. His alter-egos, particularly Dame Edna Everage, arguably the world’s most significant comic persona ever, and Sir Les Patterson, were considered true comedic genius.

The entertainment world will miss Humphries’ talent, but his fans will always remember his contributions to the world of comedy.