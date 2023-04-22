Dead – Death – Obituary News : Barry Humphries, Star of Dame Edna, Dies at 89

Barry Humphries, the star known for his portrayal of Dame Edna, passed away at the age of 89.

Barry Humphries, the renowned Australian comedian and entertainer, passed away at the age of 89, as confirmed by a spokesperson for the hospital where he was receiving treatment. The iconic comedian was best known for his comedic characters, including Dame Edna Everage and Sir Les Patterson.

A Life Full of Laughter

Humphries began his career in entertainment in the 1950s, performing in Melbourne’s theatre scene before making his way to Britain in the early 1960s. Here, he became a regular on the BBC satire program, “That Was the Week That Was,” where he gained critical acclaim for his comedic talents.

However, it was his creation of the character of Dame Edna Everage that brought him international success. Dame Edna, a flamboyant and opinionated housewife, became a household name in Australia and beyond, with Humphries portraying the character for over five decades.

His other well-known creation, Sir Les Patterson, was a bawdy and crude character that satirized Australian culture and politics. Despite the controversy surrounding the character, Sir Les Patterson became a beloved figure in Australia and Humphries continued to perform as him until his retirement in 2012.

An Iconic Figure in Australian Entertainment

Throughout his career, Humphries received numerous accolades for his contributions to the entertainment industry, including a CBE in 2007 and an Australian of the Year nomination in 2010. He also wrote several books, including his autobiography, “My Life as Me” and a biography of his most famous creation, “Handling Edna.”

Despite his success, Humphries remained grounded and connected to his Australian roots. In a 2010 interview with the Sydney Morning Herald, he stated, “Nothing has ever qualified me to be anything other than simply an Australian entertainer … and I’m very proud of that.”

The news of his death has been met with an outpouring of tributes from fellow entertainers and fans around the world. Australian Prime Minister, Scott Morrison, tweeted a statement saying, “We have lost a giant of Australian entertainment who made us laugh and cry. He was a great Australian, a great entertainer, and he leaves a legacy of laughter.”

A Legacy of Humor and Heart

Barry Humphries’ impact on Australian entertainment and comedy cannot be overstated. His comedic characters will be remembered for their sharp wit and satire, while his influence on generations of Australian performers will continue to inspire future talent.

As the world mourns the loss of a comedic legend, we remember Barry Humphries and the legacy of laughter and heart he leaves behind.