Dead – Death – Obituary News : Barry Newman, Star of “Petrocelli” and “Vanishing Point,” Passes Away at 92

Barry Newman: The Legacy of an Iconic Actor

Barry Newman, a Broadway actor and TV personality, passed away on May 11, 2023, leaving behind a legacy of hard work, talent, and kindness in the entertainment industry. He was 92 years old.

Early Life and Career

Born on November 7, 1930, in Boston, Massachusetts, to Sarah and Carl Newman, Barry Newman graduated from Boston Latin School, the oldest public school in the country, and later, from Brandeis University with a B.A. in Anthropology. It was at Brandeis that Newman met the famed Lee Strasberg, who inspired him to venture into acting.

Newman appeared on Broadway in supporting roles in shows like the musical, What Makes Sammy Run, and Mel Tolin’s Maybe Tuesday. He also starred in the New York production of Agatha Christie’s The Mouse Trap. However, Newman’s most famous role was that of Anthony Petrocelli, the no-nonsense attorney, which he first portrayed in the 1970 movie, The Lawyer. Petrocelli opened his office in the fabricated town of San Remo, Arizona, and the character became an instant hit.

The Petrocelli TV Show

Newman returned to the role of Tony Petrocelli, who was Italian-American, in the 1974 made-for-TV movie Night Games. That small-screen film led to the Petrocelli TV series, which aired for 44 episodes. Produced by Leonard Katzman, the show co-starred Susan Howard, as Tony’s dedicated wife and assistant, and Albert Salmi as his go-to detective.

Newman starred in over 20 TV-movies, including King Crab, for which he won the ABC Theater Award, and Fantasies, alongside Suzanne Pleshette. Additionally, Newman appeared in films like Daylight (1996), Bowfinger (1999), and 40 Days and 40 Nights (2002).

Personal Life

Newman was Jewish and the first cousin of media industry multi-billionaire Sumner Redstone. He penned the Forewords to the books Petrocelli: An Episode Guide and Much More, and Spotlights & Shadows: The Albert Salmi Story, both by Sandra Grabman, published by BearManor Media.

Newman’s father, Carl Newman, managed the Boston outpost of the nightclub The Latin Quarter, while Barry himself played saxophone and clarinet in the U.S. Army band.

Final Years and Legacy

In 2009, Newman’s career was derailed after he was diagnosed with vocal-cord cancer. However, he returned to the screen one final time in the movie, Finding Hannah, which was released in 2022.

Besides Petrocelli, Barry Newman’s most famous role was that of the legendary Kowalski in the feature film, Vanishing Point, which premiered in 1971. His talent, charisma, and likability made him a cherished actor by his countless fans around the world.

Conclusion

Although Petrocelli lasted only two original seasons on NBC, the show remains popular five decades later in reruns and on DVD. Barry Newman’s legacy as a talented actor and kind person continues to inspire many in the entertainment industry and beyond.

