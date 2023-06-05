Dead – Death – Obituary News : Barry Newman, Star of ‘Vanishing Point’, Passes Away at 92

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Barry Newman, Star of “Vanishing Point”, Dies at 92

Hollywood actor Barry Newman, best known for his role in the 1971 action film “Vanishing Point”, has passed away at the age of 92. Newman’s wife Angela has confirmed that the actor died of natural causes on May 11 at the NewYork-Presbyterian Columbia University Irving Medical Center.

Early Career and “Vanishing Point”

Newman began his acting career on Broadway before transitioning to film and television. He gained recognition for his role in the 1970 courtroom drama “The Lawyer”, which was loosely based on a real-life murder case.

However, it was his starring role in “Vanishing Point” that propelled Newman to fame. Directed by Richard C. Sarafian, the film developed a cult following over the years, with Steven Spielberg even citing it as one of his all-time favorite films. In the movie, Newman played the part of Kowalski, a Vietnam War veteran and dishonorably discharged police officer who is tasked with driving a Dodge Challenger across the US while trying to avoid becoming embroiled in a criminal conspiracy.

Later Career and Legacy

Following the success of “Vanishing Point”, Newman went on to star in the TV legal drama “Petrocelli” from 1974 to 1976. The show was inspired by Newman’s appearance in “The Lawyer”, with the actor reprising his role for the series. Newman played the part of Tony Petrocelli, a Harvard-educated lawyer who turns his back on city life to practice law in a sleepy part of Arizona.

Newman continued to take on various roles in Hollywood films, including “Bowfinger”, “40 Days and 40 Nights”, and “The Limey”. He also had recurring roles in hit TV shows such as “L.A. Law”, “NYPD Blue”, “The O.C.”, and “Murder, She Wrote”.

Despite his varied career, Newman will always be remembered for his iconic role in “Vanishing Point”. The film’s influence can still be felt in modern cinema, with its emphasis on car chases and high-speed action influencing countless filmmakers over the years.

Surviving Family

Newman is survived by his wife Angela.

