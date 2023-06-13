Dead – Death – Obituary News : Basara student suicide on campus

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

The Tragic Suicide of a Student in Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge and Technologies

The Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge and Technologies (RGUKT) in Basara town of Telangana’s Nirmal district witnessed a tragic incident on Tuesday, June 13th, 2017. A seventeen-year-old student of Pre-University Course (PUC) first year, Deepika, allegedly committed suicide in the campus washroom after appearing for her physics exam. She was found hanging from the ceiling fan with her scarf by the staff half an hour after she had not come out of the washroom. She was immediately shifted to the government hospital at Nirmal, where doctors declared her dead. The incident has left the university community in shock and grief.

According to the officials, the student was under mental stress and had approached the teachers after attending the exam. Even as the teachers were trying to counsel her, she went to the washroom and ended her life. Police have registered a case and taken up the investigation. The incident has raised concerns about the mental health of students, especially those who are away from home and family.

This is not the first time that the Basara IIIT has witnessed such a tragic incident. Last year, in December, a student had hanged himself in the boy’s hostel on the campus. Bhanu Prasad, a seventeen-year-old student of PUC second year, had written in a suicide note that he was committing suicide due to personal reasons. However, some students alleged that Prasad, who was from Rangaeddy district, took the extreme step due to the pressure and strict rules.

In August last year, Rathod Suresh, a nineteen-year-old student who was studying the first year of B. Tech integrated programme, had hanged himself from the ceiling in his room at his hostel. Hailing from Dichpally in Nizamabad district, Suresh was suspected to have taken the extreme step due to personal reasons.

These incidents highlight the need for universities to pay attention to the mental health of their students. While academic excellence is important, it should not come at the cost of the well-being of the students. Universities should have a system in place to identify students who are under stress and provide counseling and support services to help them cope with the challenges they face. Students should also be encouraged to seek help if they are feeling overwhelmed or stressed.

Parents also have a crucial role to play in supporting their children’s mental health. They should be aware of the challenges their children face and be available to provide emotional support and guidance. They should also encourage their children to seek help when needed and not hesitate to seek professional help if necessary.

In conclusion, the tragic incident at the Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge and Technologies highlights the need for universities to prioritize the mental health of their students. It is a wake-up call for all stakeholders to work together to create an environment that supports the overall well-being of students. Let us hope that this incident leads to positive changes that will prevent such tragedies from occurring in the future.

News Source : IANS

Source Link :IIIT Basara student commits suicide on campus/