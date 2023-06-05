Dead – Death – Obituary News : Base Jumper Dies in 400-Metre Fall in Italy

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

British Base Jumper Dies in Italy’s Dolomites: Police Investigation Ongoing

A tragic incident occurred in Trentino, Italy, on Saturday, as a British base jumper lost his life after a fatal fall from a mountaintop. According to Express.co.uk, Mark Andrews, 65, was killed instantly upon crashing into the rock face in Trentino while wearing a wingsuit. The accident took place at Paganella, a popular base jumping spot in the Italian Dolomites near Trento.

Reports suggest that Mr. Andrews was wearing a wingsuit and a parachute at the time of the incident, but it remains unclear whether he was unable to deploy the parachute. He had travelled to the jumping site alone, and a fellow base jumper called the emergency services after witnessing the tragic event. Mountain rescue services were immediately dispatched to the scene, and Mr. Andrews’ body was later flown to a nearby hospital for repatriation.

Mark Andrews was originally from Redruth in Cornwall and had been living in Bucharest, Romania, with his wife. He was a retired engineer and an avid thrill seeker, having completed nearly 600 jumps, according to News.com.au.

Base jumping is an extreme sport that involves leaping from fixed objects such as buildings, bridges, or cliff faces, using a parachute to descend to the ground. The area where the incident occurred is known to be one of the most dangerous spots for base jumping, according to experts.

Police are still investigating the circumstances surrounding the fatal fall. The UK Foreign Office issued a statement saying it was working closely with local authorities following the death of a British citizen in Italy. Sadly, this is not the first such incident to occur at this location. As per Italian media reports, another British base jumper died at the same spot in the Italian Dolomites on the same day last year. Dylan Morris Roberts died after hitting a rock during his descent as his parachute failed to open, according to a report by The Independent.

Base jumping is considered one of the most extreme sports in the world, and it carries inherent risks. The adrenaline-fueled activity has a high fatality rate, with a significant number of jumpers losing their lives each year. Despite the dangers, base jumping continues to attract thrill seekers from around the world, and the sport has seen a surge in popularity in recent years.

While authorities continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding this tragic event, it is essential to remember the risks involved in extreme sports and to take necessary precautions to ensure one’s safety. Base jumping must be approached with caution and undertaken only by experienced thrill seekers who understand and appreciate the risks involved.

Our thoughts and condolences go out to Mark Andrews’ family and friends during this difficult time. May he rest in peace.

Base jumping accidents Mountain sports fatalities Extreme sports dangers Mountain rescue operations Adventure sports safety measures

News Source : Thelocalreport.in

Source Link :British Base Jumper Dies After Plunging 400 Metres From Mountain In Italy/