Dead – Death – Obituary News : Baseball great Vida Blue passes at 73

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Remembering The Legacy of Vida Blue: A Bay Area Baseball Icon

Oakland A’s legend Vida Blue passed away at the age of 73, leaving behind a legacy that will be remembered for generations to come. The three-time World Series champion, an MVP, a six-time All-Star, and a Cy Young Award winner, was a gifted athlete who excelled in both football and baseball while growing up in northwestern Louisiana.

Blue’s fearsome fastball made him a key member of the dominant Oakland Athletics team that won the World Series for three years running between 1972 and 1974. After a season in the minors, Blue was called up in 1970 and made an immediate impact, throwing a no-hitter against the then-defending World Series champions, the Minnesota Twins.

In 1971, Blue had a 24-8 record, an AL leading 1.82 ERA and 8 shutouts, and struck out 301 batters, winning both the Cy Young and MVP awards. That same year, he was on the covers of both Sports Illustrated and Time magazine. Blue’s on-field prowess during his peak years helped the Athletics to five straight American League Western Division pennants from 1971 to 1975.

However, a contract dispute with A’s owner Charlie Finley following that breakout season led to Blue holding out and missing much of the season, pitching mainly in relief as the team won the World Series against the Cincinnati Reds. The A’s owner traded Blue twice only to be blocked each time by baseball Commissioner Bowie Kuhn, first in June 1976 to the New York Yankees and then in December 1977 to the Cincinnati Reds. Kuhn vetoed the deals under the commissioner’s authority to act in the “best interests of baseball.”

Blue returned to form in the years that followed, going 20-9 in 1973, 17-15 in 1974, and 22-11 in 1975. However, Blue’s contentious relationship with Finley continued despite the success, with the pitcher famously telling reporters that he hoped the A’s owner would die.

After his worst season with the A’s in 1977, he was finally traded to the San Francisco Giants where he had some success over the course of four seasons before being dealt to the Kansas City Royals in 1982. Blue’s career would go off the rails during his stint there with a mounting drug problem that eventually led to him being convicted of cocaine possession in 1983 along with three other Major League Baseball players.

Despite his accomplishments, Blue has never been elected to the Major League Baseball Hall of Fame, likely due to his involvement in the early ’80s drug scandal. The Giants Twitter account also posted a tribute to the pitcher Sunday morning. “The #SFGiants are saddened to learn of the passing of six-time All-Star and longtime Bay Area pitcher Vida Blue. Our deepest condolences go to the Blue family, his friends and all those whose lives he touched,” the post read.

“Vida Blue has been a Bay Area baseball icon for over 50 years,” Giants President Larry Baer said in a statement, “His impact on the Bay Area transcends his 17 years on the diamond with the influence he’s had on our community.” Blue continued to live in San Francisco and worked as a Giants baseball commentator for NBC Bay Area Sports.

Blue’s impact on the Bay Area community went beyond his performance on the field. He was a mentor, a hero, and a friend to many. Former A’s pitcher Dave Stewart called Blue his mentor, hero, and friend. Dallas Braden, another former A’s pitcher, called Blue a “mythical figure” and a “heroes hero.”

Blue will always be remembered as a franchise legend and a friend. His legacy as a Bay Area baseball icon will be celebrated for generations to come. Rest in peace, Vida Blue.

News Source : Dave Pehling

Source Link :Legendary A’s pitcher Vida Blue dies at age 73/