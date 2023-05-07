Dead – Death – Obituary News : Baseball Legend Vida Blue Dies

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Former MVP Vida Blue Passes Away at 73

The Oakland A’s announced the passing of former MVP left-hander Vida Blue at the age of 73. The team released a statement saying, “There are few players with a more decorated career than Vida Blue. Vida will always be a franchise legend and a friend. We send our deepest condolences to his family and friends during this arduous time.”

A Legend on and off the Field

Vida Blue played seventeen seasons in the major leagues, with fifteen of them being played in the Bay Area. Blue debuted as a 19-year-old for the Athletics in 1969, their second season in Oakland after moving there from Kansas City after the 1967 season.

Blue pitched just 80 2/3 innings over his first two seasons in the majors, but upon shifting into a full-time role as a 21-year-old during the 1971 season, Blue would turn in an incredible performance. Blue pitched 312 innings for the A’s over 39 starts in 1971, posting a microscopic 1.82 ERA that was 83% better than the league average by the measure of ERA+ and a 2.20 FIP that largely backed up Blue’s dazzling run prevention numbers.

Award-Winning Performances

Blue’s phenomenal season saw him lead the league with eight shutouts while also posting league-best marks in ERA, FIP, strikeout rate, and WHIP. Naturally, Blue’s performance earned him not only the first All-Star appearance of his career but a Cy Young award and the AL MVP award as well.

Blue would go on to pitch six more seasons in Oakland, posting a 3.10 ERA and 3.25 FIP while averaging over 250 innings of work per season. He would make two more All-Star appearances, finish top 7 in AL Cy Young award voting three times, and receive MVP votes twice during that time before moving on to San Francisco in 1978 at the age of 28.

Most notably, Blue was integral to the A’s three consecutive World Series championships from 1972-1974. Blue’s first season in San Francisco was another remarkable one, as he posted a 2.79 ERA and 2.68 FIP en route to a fourth All-Star appearance, a top-three finish in Cy Young award voting, and a 12th-place finish in NL MVP voting.

A Lasting Legacy

Blue would pitch in San Francisco for three more seasons, picking up another two All-Star appearances along the way, before pitching for the Kansas City Royals for two seasons. Blue returned to San Francisco in 1985, posting a 3.82 ERA in 287 2/3 innings between the 1985 and 1986 seasons before retiring at the end of the 1986 campaign.

Overall, Blue finished his playing career with 209 wins, a 3.27 ERA, and 2,175 strikeouts in 3,343 1/3 innings. Following his playing career, Blue remained a fixture of Bay Area baseball thanks to his charitable efforts and dedication to promoting the sport, both in the U.S. and abroad.

A Sad Loss

Former MVP Vida Blue will always be remembered as a legend of the game, both on and off the field. His incredible performances on the mound and his dedication to promoting baseball will be sorely missed. We at MLB Trade Rumors offer our condolences to Blue’s family, friends, and all those mourning him today.

News Source : WorldNewsEra

Source Link :Legendary Athletics Pitcher Vida Blue Passes Away/