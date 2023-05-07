Dead – Death – Obituary News : Baseball legend Vida Blue passes at 73

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Remembering the Legendary Career of Vida Blue

Former superstar pitcher Vida Blue has passed away at the age of 73. He spent most of his career with the Oakland Athletics but also played for the San Francisco Giants and Kansas City Royals as he put together a fantastic career.

A Baseball Legend

MLB announced the sad news on Twitter, highlighting the accomplishments of one of the best baseball players of the 1970s. The lefty pitcher won the MVP and Cy Young Award for the American League in 1971 with a 1.82 ERA and helped lead the Athletics to World Series wins in 1972, 1973 and 1974. Those teams, which also featured stars like Catfish Hunter, Reggie Jackson and Rollie Fingers, are remembered as some of the best in baseball history.

Blue — who spent nine years with the athletics, six with the Giants and two with the Royals — was named to six All-Star teams and owns a career 3.27 ERA in 3,343.1 innings. He recorded 2,175 strikeouts and threw a solo no-hitter at the age of 21 before being part of a combined one five years layer. In the Live Ball Era, no one has thrown a no-hitter at a younger age.

A Franchise Legend

The Athletics released a statement on Blue’s passing. “There are few players with a more decorated career than Vida Blue,” the statement reads before listing his many accomplishments, which include a spot in the franchise’s Hall of Fame. “Vida will always be a franchise legend and a friend. We send our deepest condolences to his family and friends during this arduous time.”

In the midst of already sad times for fans of the Athletics, they now mourn the death of a franchise legend that was, by many accounts, a kind and caring person.

A Career to Remember

Vida Blue’s career was one for the ages. He was a dominant pitcher who helped lead his teams to three consecutive World Series titles, a feat that has only been accomplished by a handful of teams in baseball history. He was recognized as the best pitcher in the American League in 1971, winning both the MVP and Cy Young Award in the same season. His performances on the mound were awe-inspiring, and his legacy as one of the greatest pitchers of his era is secure.

But Blue was more than just a talented athlete. He was a generous and compassionate person who gave back to his community in countless ways. He was beloved by his teammates, respected by his opponents, and admired by fans all over the world. His legacy will live on for generations to come, as a testament to the power of hard work, dedication, and perseverance.

A Loss for the Baseball Community

The passing of Vida Blue is a loss for the entire baseball community. He was a true legend of the game, and his contributions to the sport will never be forgotten. As we mourn his loss, we also celebrate his life and career, and remember the many unforgettable moments he gave us over the years.

Rest in peace, Vida Blue. You will be missed but never forgotten.

News Source : Sam DiGiovanni

Source Link :Vida Blue, former Giants and Athletics star, dies at 73/