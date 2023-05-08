Dead – Death – Obituary News : Baseball Legend Vida Blue Passes at Age 73

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Vida Blue: A Baseball Legend Remembered

Vida Blue, a hard-throwing left-hander who became one of baseball’s biggest draws in the early 1970s, died on Saturday, according to the Oakland Athletics. He was 73. Blue’s career was derailed by drug problems, but he remains one of the greatest pitchers in baseball history.

Blue’s Early Career

Blue was born on July 28, 1949, in Mansfield, Louisiana. He was selected by the then Kansas City Athletics in the second round of the 1967 amateur draft. Blue made his big league debut with Oakland on July 20, 1969, about a week shy of his 20th birthday. He made four starts and 12 relief appearances, then spent most of 1970 at Triple-A Iowa.

Called up when rosters expanded, he pitched a one-hit shutout at Kansas City in his second start. In his fourth start, Blue pitched a no-hitter against Minnesota on Sept. 21, at 21 years, 55 days, making him the youngest pitcher to throw a no-hitter since the live ball era started in 1920.

Blue’s Accomplishments

Blue was voted the 1971 American League Cy Young Award and Most Valuable Player after going 24-8 with a 1.82 ERA and 301 strikeouts with 24 complete games, eight of them shutouts. He was 22 when he won MVP, the youngest to win the award. He remains among just 11 pitchers to win MVP and Cy Young in the same year.

Blue finished 209-161 with a 3.27 ERA, 2,175 strikeouts, 143 complete games, and 37 shutouts over 17 seasons with Oakland (1969-77), San Francisco (1978-81, 85-86), and Kansas City (1982-83). He appeared on the Hall of Fame ballot four times, receiving his most support at 8.7% in 1993, far short of the 75% needed.

A six-time All-Star and three-time 20-game winner, Blue helped pitch the Swingin’ A’s, as Charley Finley’s colorful, mustachioed team was known, to consecutive World Series titles from 1972-74. Since then, only the 1998-2000 New York Yankees have accomplished the feat.

Blue became the first pitcher to start the All-Star Game for both leagues, opening for the AL in 1971 and ‘75 and the NL in ’78.

Drug Problems and Legal Issues

Blue’s career was derailed by drug problems. He was ordered to serve three months in federal prison and fined $5,000 for misdemeanor possession of approximately a tenth of an ounce of cocaine in December 1983. Blue was sentenced to one year in prison, but U.S. Magistrate Judge J. Milton Sullivant suspended the majority of the term.

Blue didn’t play in 1984 and was suspended that July 26 by Major League Baseball through the remainder of the season for illegal drug use. He returned to baseball with the Giants for two seasons starting in 1985. Blue was among the players ordered by baseball Commissioner Peter Ueberroth in 1985 to be subject to random drug testing for the rest of their careers.

After his 2005 arrest in Arizona on suspicion of DUI for the third time in less than six years, Blue was sentenced to six months in jail after failing to complete his probation. But he was told he could avoid incarceration by spending time in a residential alcohol treatment program.

Legacy

Blue remains a beloved figure in baseball history. He was a leader on the Swingin’ A’s and helped bring three World Series titles to Oakland. His talent on the field was undeniable, and his impact on the game cannot be overstated.

“He was engaging. He was personable. He was caring,” ex-teammate Reggie Jackson said during an interview with The Associated Press on Sunday. “He was uncomfortable with the crowd.”

Blue may not have achieved his dream of being inducted into the Hall of Fame, but his legacy lives on through his accomplishments on the field and the impact he had on those who knew him.

“There are no words for what you have meant to me and so many others,” Dave Stewart, a four-time 20-game winner for the A’s a generation later, wrote on Twitter.

“There are few players with a more decorated career than Vida Blue,” the A’s said in a statement. “Vida will always be a franchise legend and a friend.”

News Source : USA TODAY

Source Link :Vida Blue, led Oakland to 3 World Series titles, dies at 73/