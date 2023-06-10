Dead – Death – Obituary News : Baseball Player Sanjana Barkade’s Suicide Blamed on ‘Love Jihad’

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

National-Level Baseball Player Commits Suicide After Facing Threats to Convert to Islam

On June 5, 2023, the country was shocked to hear about the suicide of Sanjana Barkade, a national-level baseball player, who hung herself in her bedroom after facing continuous threats to convert to Islam in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh. The accused, Abdul Mansoori, also known as Rajan Khan, was arrested on June 8, 2023, by the Sanjeev Nagar police on charges of abetment to suicide.

According to reports, Abdul Mansoori was pressuring Sanjana to convert to Islam. Sanjana’s father said that Abdul had lied about his real identity to trap the victim. The investigation indicated that Abdul Mansoori and Sanjana Barkade were in a relationship for over a year. However, the two had a rift regarding an Instagram Story a few days before the incident. Her friends said that Sanjana was jittery after hearing numerous cases of Love Jihad. She distanced herself from Abdul but continued to threaten her.

Sanjana’s mother said that the accused threatened her on the phone a few days ago. He said-“you are the girl’s mother? it is good that you picked up the call. I wanted to talk to you only. You tell your daughter to accept our religion, Islam. I want to do nikah with your daughter. If you do not accept Islam, we have come to find where you live. We will kill you. Nothing will happen if you accept Islam.” After hanging up the phone, Sanjana’s mother inquired as to who the caller was. She responded by saying that she did not know him and switched off her phone. Meanwhile, her father learnt three months ago that he was not Rajan but a Muslim. She distanced herself from Abdul after hearing his identity.

This infuriated Abdul, who began to torture Sanjana. He stole her documents and her medals and certificates which she won at various baseball competitions. When she asked for her medals and accolades, Abdul asked her to convert to Islam. Sanjana’s father stated that the perpetrator was detained following his complaint. This has given him some relief; however, justice will be done only when Abdul gets punished. According to the police, Abdul told them during his interrogation that his relationship with Sanjana had been going on for a year. He also visited Jabalpur thrice to meet her, but she avoided meeting him. He was continuing to pressure her to continue the relationship by threatening to make her pictures viral on social media if she did not consent.

Following Sanjana’s suicide, the police are trying to find the cause of the fight between Sanjana and Abdul. Her father has reportedly accused Abdul Mansoori, a street vendor in Rewa, of trapping her daughter in a love jihad case.

Love Jihad is a conspiracy theory that alleges that Muslim men target Hindu women for conversion to Islam by various means such as seduction, feigning love, kidnapping, deception, and kidnapping in some cases. The term received attention with alleged first conditions in Kerala and Karnataka in 2009.

There are certain anti-conversion laws at the central level, including the Indian Conversion Bill (Regulation and Registration -1954) and Freedom of Religion Bill (1979), and the Backward Communities Religious Protection Bill (1960).

In conclusion, Sanjana Barkade’s suicide is a tragic reminder of the consequences of religious intolerance and extremism. It is essential to promote love and respect for all religions and cultures and to prevent incidents like these from happening in the future. The government and law enforcement agencies must take strict action against those who engage in such activities and ensure that justice is done for the victims and their families.

News Source : WEB DESK

Source Link :National-level baseball player Sanjana Barkade commits suicide due to ‘Love Jihad’/