Dead – Death – Obituary News : Baseball veteran George Frazier passes away at 68

Former Major League Baseball (MLB) pitcher George Frazier, who spent 10 years in the league playing for the Cardinals, Yankees, Indians, Cubs, and Twins, has passed away at the age of 68. According to reports, Frazier passed away in Tulsa, Oklahoma, after battling an undisclosed illness.

During his career, Frazier made two World Series appearances, first with the Yankees in 1981, where he was charged with three losses as the team lost to the Dodgers in six games. Frazier later won the World Series in 1987 with the Twins, where he made one relief appearance and allowed just one hit over two innings and struck out one batter in Game 4.

Over the course of his 10-year career, Frazier never started a game and went 35-43 with a 4.20 ERA. Following his playing career, Frazier joined the Colorado Rockies’ broadcast team in 1998 and remained there until 2015.

In a statement, the Rockies expressed their sadness at Frazier’s passing, saying that he was a “mainstay and the voice behind many classic calls on Rockies broadcasts from 1998-2015.” They added that “for a generation of Rockies fans, George Frazier was synonymous with Rockies baseball.” Frazier was in the broadcast booth during the 2007 season when the Rockies reached the World Series for the first and only time in franchise history.

Frazier’s passing has led to an outpouring of condolences from the baseball community, with many former colleagues and fans expressing their sadness at his loss. Former Rockies player and current MLB analyst Ryan Spilborghs tweeted, “George was a mentor, a friend, and a great broadcaster. He will be missed by so many in the Rockies organization, but his influence and memory will live on forever.”

Frazier’s passing is a reminder of the impact that broadcasters have on the game of baseball. For many fans, their voices are inseparable from the sport, and their commentary becomes a part of the history and lore of the game. Frazier’s legacy as a player and broadcaster will be remembered by fans for years to come.

News Source : Christian Arnold

Source Link :George Frazier, veteran reliever and broadcaster, dies at 68/