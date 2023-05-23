Dead – Death – Obituary News : Baseball Writer Rick Hummel Passes Away at 77

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Remembering Rick Hummel: A Legend in Baseball Writing

On Saturday, July 10, 2021, the world of baseball lost one of its most esteemed writers, Rick Hummel. Hummel had covered the St. Louis Cardinals and Major League Baseball for five decades for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch until his retirement last year. He was 77.

A Respected Writer

Hummel was well-loved by both players and colleagues in the baseball world. Cardinals pitcher Adam Wainwright called him “always fair” and “always looking for the best in people and writing the truth.” He earned the respect and trust of players, a rare feat in the industry.

Baseball commissioners Rob Manfred and Bud Selig even called Hummel “The Commish” after he ran an American Professional Baseball Association board game with colleagues. His nickname became so widespread throughout baseball that it stuck.

Manfred spoke highly of Hummel, saying he was “one of the best and most respected baseball writers of his or any era.” Selig knew Hummel dating back to his time as Milwaukee Brewers owner, and called him “a wonderful friend, adviser, and clearly a great source of baseball knowledge to so many of us within the game for the last 50 years.”

A Long and Distinguished Career

Hummel was born on February 25, 1946, in Quincy, Ill. He attended Quincy High School, Quincy College, and the University of Missouri’s School of Journalism, receiving a journalism degree in 1968.

He worked for the Colorado Springs Free Press/Sun while also serving in the U.S. Army. In 1971, he was hired by Bob Broeg, the celebrated former Cardinals beat writer who was sports editor of the Post-Dispatch. Hummel first started covering baseball in 1973 and was subbing for baseball writer Neal Russo on a trip to Cincinnati when he covered Tom Seaver’s no-hitter on June 16, 1978.

From there, Hummel took over as Cardinals beat writer through 2002, then served two decades as the paper’s national baseball writer. He covered countless Cardinals playoffs, including three World Series champions, 35 World Series, and the past 42 All-Star games.

Throughout his career, Hummel was recognized with numerous awards and accolades. He was the 2006 winner of the Hall of Fame’s J.G. Taylor Spink Award for meritorious contributions to baseball writing, which in 2021 was renamed the Baseball Writers’ Association of America Career Excellence Award. He was selected Missouri Sportswriter of the Year four times by the National Sportswriters and Sportscasters Association, was BBWAA president in 1994, was inducted into the Missouri Sports Hall of Fame and the St. Louis Sports Hall of Fame. The Cardinals named their media area the Bob Broeg-Rick Hummel Press Box.

A Legacy to Remember

Since retiring, Hummel had continued to write for the Associated Press. In a farewell column in the Post-Dispatch last November, he wrote, “The 51-year ride, except for a couple of broken windows, has been a smooth one.”

He is survived by his wife, Melissa; three children from previous marriages: son Scott Hummel and daughters Christy and Lauren; step-daughter Camilla Grone; and five grandchildren.

Baseball has lost a legend in Rick Hummel, but his memory and contributions to the sport will live on forever.

News Source : News Tribune

Source Link :Rick Hummel, esteemed St Louis-based baseball writer, dies at 77/