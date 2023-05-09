Dead – Death – Obituary News : Basketball Coach Denny Crum Passes Away at 86

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Remembering the Legacy of Denny Crum: A Hall of Fame Coaching Career

Denny Crum, the legendary coach who led the Louisville Cardinals to two NCAA championships and built the program into one of the dominant forces of the 1980s, passed away on May 9, 2023, at the age of 86. Crum’s wife, Susan, informed the school of his death, although no cause was given. Crum had been battling an extended illness and suffered a mild stroke in 2017 while fishing in Alaska. He endured another two years ago, which added to his health struggles.

Crum was nicknamed “Cool Hand Luke” for his unflinching sideline demeanor, and it was said that he never uttered a curse word. He retired in March 2001 after 30 seasons at Louisville, where he amassed 675 victories, which ranked 15th all-time at that point. He also won championships in 1980 and 1986 and led the Cardinals to 23 NCAA tournaments and six Final Fours. Crum was a disciple of John Wooden, the legendary UCLA coach, and often wore a red sport coat and waved a rolled-up stat sheet like a bandleader’s baton.

The second half of Crum’s tenure at Louisville was not as successful as the first, as the program faced two separate NCAA investigations and never returned to the Final Four after winning the second championship. Nonetheless, Crum was inducted into the Hall of Fame in May 1994, with Wooden, his college coach and longtime mentor, at his side. Crum finished with 11 more wins than Wooden amassed at UCLA.

Crum remained a beloved, revered, and respected presence around Louisville, and his legacy has been recognized in many ways. He frequently attended Cardinals games played on the KFC Yum! Center home court bearing his name and signature. In September 2022, Crum was present for the dedication of Denny Crum Hall, a new campus dormitory for athletes and students.

At a ceremony honoring the 1980 title team in February 2020, Crum said, “You try to remember all of the things that you did, things that happened. Some was bad, but most of it good. It just makes you really proud that you were a part of it.”

Crum had a front-row seat in March 2022 for the introduction of one of his former players, Kenny Payne, as Cardinals coach. Payne said he would rely on Crum’s insight in his first head coaching job, and there were plenty of the Hall of Famer’s other pupils to not only support Payne but enjoy another meeting with their mentor and friend on and off the court.

Former Cardinals great Junior Bridgeman echoed Payne on Crum’s impact on generations of players. “He made you prepare for what we did,” said Bridgeman, who played for Crum from 1972-75. “He said if you are good at what you’re going to do, we’re not going to worry about what the other team is going to do. And that really translates into life. That’s a life lesson that’ll carry you farther and in whatever area you go into.”

Crum was born in San Fernando, California, and played guard for two seasons at Los Angeles’ Pierce Junior College before transferring to UCLA in 1956. The Bruins went 38-14 in Crum’s two seasons as a player.

He briefly served as a graduate assistant to Wooden before coaching Pierce in the mid-1960s. Wooden hired Crum as his assistant and chief recruiter in 1968, when the Bruins were in the midst of their dynastic run to ten NCAA championships. Crum is credited with luring Bill Walton to UCLA, and the Bruins went 86-4 and won three NCAA titles during his three seasons there.

Crum succeeded John Dromo as Louisville’s coach on April 17, 1971, but Wooden figured his former assistant would soon return to succeed him. “Denny was so good that I knew I wasn’t going to keep him very long,” Wooden told the Courier Journal of Louisville back then. “I was pleased when he got the job at Louisville. I had always hoped when I retired that he’d be the one to succeed me, but he left and proved to be just what I thought he was.”

The passing of Denny Crum leaves a huge void in the college basketball world. He was a coach, mentor, and friend to many, and his legacy will continue to inspire future generations of players and coaches. Rest in peace, Coach. You touched so many. Well done.

News Source : Associated Press

Source Link :Former Louisville basketball coach Denny Crum dies at 86/