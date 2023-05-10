Dead – Death – Obituary News : Basketball coach Denny Crum passes away at age 86.

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Denny Crum: The Legacy of a Hall of Fame Coach

Denny Crum, a legendary basketball coach who won two NCAA championships and built the Louisville Cardinals into one of the dominant programs of the 1980s, passed away on Tuesday at the age of 86. Crum was known for his cool and unflinching sideline demeanor, and was often referred to as “Cool Hand Luke.” He retired in March 2001 after 30 seasons at Louisville, with 675 victories and championships in 1980 and 1986.

The Influence of John Wooden

Crum’s coaching style was heavily influenced by his mentor and former coach at UCLA, John Wooden. Crum was Wooden’s assistant and chief recruiter during the Bruins’ dynastic run to 10 NCAA championships. He is even credited with luring the legendary Bill Walton to UCLA.

When Wooden retired, he had hoped that Crum would be his successor, but Crum left to become the head coach at Louisville. Wooden had predicted that he wouldn’t keep Crum for long, saying “Denny was so good that I knew I wasn’t going to keep him very long.”

Building a Winning Program at Louisville

When Crum took over as head coach at Louisville in 1971, the Cardinals had little postseason success. They had only reached the NIT championship in 1956 and the NCAA Final Four in 1959. But Crum quickly turned things around, and led the Cardinals to their first NCAA Tournament appearance in his first season as head coach.

Crum’s coaching philosophy was rooted in Wooden’s fundamentals, but with a focus on pressure defense and fast-breaking offense. He used athletic guards and forwards who could finish plays with high-flying dunks, unlike Wooden’s offense which was built around a dominant center.

Crum’s breakthrough came in the 1979-80 season, when the Cardinals, led by homegrown star guard Darrell Griffith and the so-called “Doctors of Dunk,” won their second Metro Conference championship in three years and reached their third Final Four in nine seasons. They finally defeated UCLA in the championship game with a 59-54 victory in Indianapolis.

Crum’s second championship followed in 1986, with freshman Pervis Ellison, Billy Thompson, and Milt Wagner leading the way as Louisville beat Duke 72-69.

A Beloved and Revered Presence

Crum’s legacy at Louisville has been recognized in many ways. He was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 1994, with Wooden by his side. He frequently attended Cardinals games played on the KFC Yum! Center home court bearing his name and signature. And Crum was present for the September 2022 dedication of Denny Crum Hall, a new campus dormitory for athletes and students.

Despite retiring over 20 years ago, Crum remained a beloved, revered, and respected presence around Louisville. He had a front-row seat at the introduction of one of his former players, Kenny Payne, as Cardinals coach in March 2022. Payne called Crum a true treasure who gave so much to the school and community.

Former Cardinals great Junior Bridgeman echoed Payne on Crum’s impact on generations of players, saying, “That’s a life lesson that’ll carry you farther and in whatever area you go into.”

A Legacy That Will Live On

Crum’s impact on the world of college basketball cannot be overstated. He was a Hall of Fame coach who built a winning program at Louisville and influenced countless players and coaches along the way. His legacy will live on through the players he coached, the programs he built, and the lessons he taught. Rest in peace, Coach. You touched so many. Well done.

News Source : The Associated Press

Source Link :Denny Crum, who coached Louisville to 2 NCAA titles, dies at 86 – Orange County Register/