Dead – Death – Obituary News : Basketball Coach Jim Brandenburg Dies at 87 in Wyoming

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Legendary basketball coach Jim Brandenburg passed away recently at the age of 87. Brandenburg was the architect of some of the greatest teams in Wyoming Cowboys history, leading the team to three Western Athletic Conference regular-season championships and three NCAA Tournament appearances during his nine seasons in Laramie.

When Brandenburg took over the program in 1979, it had posted an 84-126 overall record, including a dismal 29-93 (.312) conference mark over the previous eight seasons. However, he was able to turn things around, thanks to his attention to detail and his drive to win. He was a tough-minded guy who demanded the best from his players, but he was able to get results.

One of Brandenburg’s most significant achievements was leading the Cowboys to the Sweet 16 in the 1986-87 season. The team, led by Fennis Dembo, Eric Leckner, and Sean Dent, defeated UCLA to advance to the Sweet 16 a season after finishing as the NIT runner-up. The Cowboys posted 48 wins over the two-year span to get the program in the national spotlight.

For all intents and purposes, that group created a national brand for the Wyoming Cowboys. They were part of the discussions alongside teams like Kentucky and Duke. It took great talent, great coaching, and great commitment to accomplish such amazing things.

Before those memorable March runs, Brandenburg had to rebuild the program. That started by convincing two players he inherited from Don DeVoe’s staff, Charles Bradley and Kenneth Ollie, not to transfer. Brandenburg told the dynamic duo they would win the WAC if they stayed. UW accomplished the feat during the 1980-81 season, finishing 24-6 overall and 13-3 in conference play.

The Cowboys beat No. 15 BYU 86-84 in overtime and No. 7 Utah 53-50 inside a rowdy Fieldhouse. UW finished the regular season tied with the Utes atop the standings. The Pokes beat Howard in the first round for the program’s first NCAA Tournament victory since 1952 before losing to Illinois in the second round.

UW returned to the bracket after a dominant 14-2 run to the 1981-82 WAC championship. Brandenburg’s bruising team, led by center Bill Garnett, defeated USC in the first round before losing 51-43 to Georgetown. The Hoyas made it to the national championship game that season with a young Patrick Ewing.

After winning the Big Sky championship during the 1977-78 season, Brandenburg left the Grizzlies for UW. His early success helped the athletic department raise money and momentum for the $15 million Arena-Auditorium.

As the program was transitioning from the Fieldhouse to the Arena-Auditorium, Brandenburg was able to go back to his roots to recruit Dembo – who is still UW’s all-time leading scorer – from San Antonio.

UW won a share of the WAC title with UTEP in 1986 and defeated Texas A&M, Loyola Marymount, Clemson, and Florida in the NIT before losing to Ohio State in the title game in Madison Square Garden.

The Pokes won the WAC Tournament in 1987, including a 64-62 victory over host New Mexico in the championship game in the Pit, to punch their ticket to the NCAA Tournament where they knocked off Virginia and UCLA before falling to eventual runner-up UNLV in the Sweet 16.

Brandenburg posted a 176-97 record and earned WAC coach of the year three times during his nine seasons at UW. He had a 52-87 record in five seasons at SDSU.

Brandenburg’s legacy lives on, and his impact on the Wyoming Cowboys’ basketball program cannot be overstated. He was able to turn a struggling program into a national brand, and his attention to detail, drive to win, and tough-mindedness will always be remembered.

Wyoming Cowboys basketball Jim Brandenburg legacy College basketball coaching NCAA championships Wyoming sports history

News Source : Casper Star-Tribune

Source Link :Legendary Wyoming Cowboys basketball coach Jim Brandenburg dies at age 87/