Dead – Death – Obituary News : Basketball Coach Larry Luitjens Passes Away from Illness

Larry Luitjens Obituary – Death: Well Known Basketball Coach, Larry Luitjens Died Due to Illness

The basketball world is in mourning following the passing of Larry Luitjens, a well-known coach from South Dakota. On June 10, 2023, Larry passed away at the age of 81 due to an unidentified illness.

A Legacy to Remember

Larry was known for his kindness and positive attitude, and he was one of the most effective basketball trainers of his time. He will be deeply missed by many who knew him and worked with him. His legacy in South Dakota is enormous, and he will not soon be forgotten.

Larry grew up in Britton, South Dakota, and attended Northern State University in Aberdeen. He spent 36 years as a high school basketball coach, making stops at De Smet, New England, North Dakota, and Custer. In Custer, where he started his coaching career in 1973, Larry led the Wildcats to a total of 14 berths in the state tournament.

A Shocking Loss

News of Larry’s sudden passing has left many in shock. Reports indicate that he was battling an unidentified illness for some time before his death. The reason for his illness is still unknown, and the public will be informed as soon as more information becomes available.

The loss of Larry Luitjens is deeply felt by his family, friends, and the basketball community. Words cannot express the grief felt by those who knew him. We offer our heartfelt condolences to his loved ones and pray that they find comfort in this difficult time.

Condolences and Prayers

If you would like to offer your condolences or prayers for the family and friends of Larry Luitjens, please feel free to do so. Your words of comfort will go a long way in helping them through this difficult time.

Larry’s passing is a reminder that life is precious and we should cherish every moment we have with our loved ones. He will be missed, but his legacy will live on, inspiring future generations of basketball players and coaches.

