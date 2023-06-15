Dead – Death – Obituary News : Basketball great Yagi passes at 88

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

A Person Like Jimmy: Remembering the Legacy of Coach Jimmy Yagi

When Jimmy Yagi passed away at the age of 88, Jeanne Yagi, his wife, was surrounded by a large number of people who had come to visit him during his final days at Hilo Medical Center. For those who knew him, Jimmy was more than just a coach or a family member. He belonged to the community, and his legacy would continue to inspire people for generations to come.

From Volunteer Coach to Legend

Jimmy Yagi’s career as a coach at the University of Hawaii at Hilo was nothing short of remarkable. He turned the Vulcans from a club-level team to a collegiate contender in the mid-to-late 1970s, with the help of then-UH-Hilo Athletic Director Ramon Goya. The move was successful, and the Vulcans won several championships and made it to the second round of the NAIA National Tournament in Kansas City, Mo.

Yagi’s success story was like that of Horatio Alger. At first, he was an unsalaried volunteer coach, making his living at Kulana Foods, his family’s meat-processing outfit. Despite long hours, he managed to coach the team and help build the UH program.

A Person Beyond His Family

For those who knew Jimmy, he was more than just a coach. He was a role model and a mentor, someone who embodied the aloha spirit and helped young people feel better about themselves. His four decades of youth basketball camps were as vital as the hoops program he helped build. He believed in coaching anybody’s children and using basketball to teach life skills that would help them become better listeners and more confident individuals.

Jimmy’s legacy went beyond his family. He belonged to the community, and his impact would be felt for generations to come. He set a standard that would be hard for any coach to replicate, not just in winning championships but also in being a person and a role model.

Continuing His Legacy

Jimmy Yagi may have passed away, but his legacy lives on. The Jimmy Yagi Camp continues to inspire young people and teach them life skills that will help them become better individuals. His impact on the community and the UH program will never be forgotten.

As Pat Guillen, UH-Hilo’s athletic director and a close friend of the coach, said, “He gave us all something to shoot for. Not just winning, in our various programs, but also as a person and as a role model.”

Jimmy Yagi may no longer be with us, but his legacy will continue to inspire and guide us for generations to come.

