Dead – Death – Obituary News : Basketball Legend Lance Blanks Passes Away at 56

Lance Blanks: Remembering Texas Basketball Legend

Lance Blanks, one of the best shooting guards in Texas basketball history, passed away in Dallas on Wednesday at the age of 56. Blanks had been a basketball color commentator for the Longhorn Network and was working as a scout for the Los Angeles Clippers before his untimely death.

Early Life and Career

Blanks was born in Del Rio, Texas, and moved to the Houston area where he played high school basketball at The Woodlands. He was named Mr. Basketball for the state in 1985 before starting his college basketball career at the University of Virginia. Blanks transferred to Texas to play for Bob Weltlich and then Tom Penders.

Blanks quickly established himself as an electric and often controversial player for the Longhorns. He was known for his athleticism and flair as well as his flamboyance and temperamental behavior on the court. Blanks was part of an explosive, three-headed backcourt known as the “BMW Scoring Machine” under Penders, playing alongside Travis Mays and Joey Wright.

Blanks helped lead Texas on a stunning run in the 1990 NCAA Tournament as they advanced to the Elite Eight before losing to Arkansas one step from the Final Four. He averaged 20.2 points as a senior guard and was part of a fast-break, high-octane offense known as the Runnin’ Horns.

Professional Career

Blanks’ three-year NBA career with the Detroit Pistons, who drafted him with the 26th pick in the first round in 1990, and Minnesota Timberwolves lasted just 142 games. He served in a variety of roles after his NBA career, rising through the ranks to become the general manager of the Phoenix Suns before being fired after five seasons. Before that, he worked as the director of scouting for the San Antonio Spurs for five seasons and assistant general manager of the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Blanks was a sounding board and confidante of new Longhorns head basketball coach Rodney Terry. The two went to Africa last summer to work with the Basketball Beyond Borders project. While with the Suns, Blanks traveled to Johannesburg with Basketball Without Borders and taught the game while providing community aid along with NBA legend and league ambassador Dikembe Mutombo, Luc Mbah a Moute, and Luol Deng.

Legacy

Blanks was known as a gregarious, affable man who worked behind the scenes to help others. He was the single father of two daughters and a grandchild. With 1,322 points, Blanks holds the UT record for the most points by a two-year player and ranks 22nd in career scoring, though he once was the program’s eighth-leading scorer. He also still has fourth place in career scoring average with 20.0 points per game, behind Kevin Durant, Raymond Downs, and Larry Robinson.

Blanks was an important figure in Texas basketball history, and his legacy will live on through his contributions to the game and his community. His passing is a loss not only for Longhorns fans but for the entire basketball world.

News Source : Cedric Golden,Kirk Bohls

Source Link :Texas Longhorns basketball legend Lance Blanks dies at age 56/