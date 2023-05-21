Dead – Death – Obituary News : Basketball star Demetrius Poles of Delsea High and Rowan University passes away

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Remembering Demetrius Poles: A Legacy of Basketball Greatness

In the Delsea Regional High School gymnasium, there is a number that hangs on the wall, a symbol of athletic excellence. That number belongs to Demetrius Poles, the standout basketball player who led the Crusaders to their only state championship in 1991. Poles went on to play for Rowan University, where he helped the team win the NCAA Division III title in 1996, and later played and coached overseas. He spent the past four seasons as the women’s coach for Rowan University. Sadly, Poles passed away on Sunday night due to heart failure at the age of 50.

Poles was widely regarded as one of the best high school basketball players in New Jersey history. As a senior at Delsea, he led the Crusaders to a historic season, with 28 consecutive wins and a state Group 2 title. Poles averaged 26.8 points, 19 rebounds, 9 blocks, and 9 assists per game, and closed his career with a school-record 1,783 points. His former coach Bob Briles remembers him as the best player he had ever seen up close.

Poles’ success on the court drew the attention of college coaches, including Phil Martelli of St. Joseph’s and Rollie Massimino of Villanova. Poles ultimately chose to attend St. Joseph’s, where he made the Atlantic-10 All-Rookie Team as a freshman. He played three seasons there before transferring to Rowan, where he helped the team win the NCAA Division III title in 1996.

After graduating, Poles played and coached throughout Europe, earning recognition as the 2012-13 Eurobasket.com Coach of the Year while leading the Swedish team, Brahe Basket. He returned to Rowan in 2013 as an assistant coach for the men’s team and later became an assistant for the women’s team. In 2019, he became the head coach of the women’s team and led the Profs to their first New Jersey Athletic Conference title since 1999.

Poles’ success as a coach was due in part to his devotion to his players and his commitment to building a strong team culture. He often used the Finnish word “sisu” to inspire his players, emphasizing the importance of strength of will. His former player and assistant coach, Juliette Tobin, remembers him as a coach who cared deeply about his players and the program.

For all of his basketball achievements, Poles was perhaps most beloved for his devotion to his family and the people he led. When the girls from his college team came down to celebrate his retirement of his number at Delsea, they spoke of their love for him. For Tobin, seeing Poles’ number hanging on the wall at Delsea will hold even more meaning now that he has passed away.

Demetrius Poles’ legacy will live on as a symbol of basketball greatness, but also as a reminder of the importance of family, community, and character. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him.

News Source : Josh Friedman

Source Link :Demetrius Poles, star with Delsea High, Rowan basketball, has died/