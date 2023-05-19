Dead – Death – Obituary News : Bassist Andy Rourke Dies at 59

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Remembering the Legacy of Andy Rourke: The Smiths Bassist

On Friday, January 22, 2021, the music industry lost one of its most talented and beloved bassists, Andy Rourke. The 59-year-old musician, best known for his work with the iconic British band, The Smiths, passed away in New York City after a long battle with pancreatic cancer.

A Kind and Beautiful Soul

Johnny Marr, The Smiths’ guitarist, paid tribute to his former bandmate on Twitter, remembering Rourke as “a kind and beautiful soul” who was “supremely gifted” as a musician. Morrissey, the band’s lead singer, also shared his condolences, saying that Rourke’s music will live on forever.

“He will never die as long as his music is heard,” Morrissey said. “He didn’t ever know his own power, and nothing that he played had been played by someone else.”

A Celebrated Career

Rourke joined The Smiths in 1982, and his unique bass playing was a key component of the band’s sound. He remained with the group until they disbanded in 1987, although Morrissey briefly fired him for his heroin use. After the split, Rourke continued to work as a musician, collaborating with a number of artists, including Morrissey himself.

Two years after The Smiths disbanded, Rourke and drummer Mike Joyce sued Morrissey and Marr, claiming that they should have received more than 10% of the band’s royalties. Rourke dropped the case after a settlement of around $100,000.

A True Musical Innovator

Despite the legal battles that followed The Smiths’ breakup, Rourke’s musical talent and contributions to the band were undeniable. Alexis Petridis at The Guardian called Rourke’s style “complex but fluid,” and noted that The Smiths would not have been the same band without him.

In a heartfelt Facebook post, Marr remembered his longtime friend and collaborator, saying that Rourke reinvented what it meant to be a bass player in the band. “I was present at every one of Andy’s bass takes on every Smiths record,” Marr wrote. “Sometimes I was there as the producer and sometimes just as his proud mate and cheerleader.”

A Lasting Legacy

Although Rourke’s passing is a great loss to the music world, his legacy will live on through his timeless contributions to The Smiths’ music. Fans and fellow musicians alike will forever remember his unique style and beautiful spirit.

As we say goodbye to Andy Rourke, we remember him not only as a supremely talented musician, but as a kind and beautiful soul who left an indelible mark on the world of music.

