Dead – Death – Obituary News : Bassist Andy Rourke of The Smiths dies at 59

Johnny Marr and Andy Rourke Reunite for First Recording in 35 Years

It’s been 35 years since Johnny Marr and Andy Rourke last recorded together, but in 2022, the duo reunited for a new project.

The Early Years of Andy Rourke

Andy Rourke’s website states that he started honing his bass and guitar skills at the young age of eleven. He later joined the funk group Freak Party with his school friend, John Maher, who is now famously known as Johnny Marr. It was Marr who introduced Rourke to The Smiths in 1982.

The Smiths’ Success

From the early audiences of The Smiths, it was clear that the band would become one of the most significant alt-rock bands of the era’s British independent music scene. Rourke played an essential role in the band’s success, providing the bass guitar lines that would become iconic in the world of alternative music.

Life After The Smiths

When The Smiths disbanded in 1987, Rourke continued to play and record with numerous artists, including Morrissey, Sinead O’Connor, The Pretenders, Badly Drawn Boy, and Aziz Ibrahim. He also pursued a solo career, releasing two albums in 2016 and 2019.

The Reunion

Rolling Stone reported that Marr and Rourke reunited in 2022 for their first recording together in 35 years. Fans were ecstatic to hear the news, and anticipation for the project’s release has been building up ever since.

The Legacy of The Smiths

The Smiths’ music continues to be celebrated and remembered today, with their influence still evident in the music of many alternative bands. The reunion of Marr and Rourke has reignited the interest of fans, both old and new, in the band and their legacy.

The Future of Marr and Rourke’s Collaboration

While details about the project Marr and Rourke are working on are still scarce, fans are already eagerly anticipating its release. With the reunion of the two legendary musicians, there is no doubt that whatever they have in store will be a treat for fans of The Smiths and alternative music alike.

The Enduring Influence of Alternative Music

The reunion of Marr and Rourke highlights the enduring influence of alternative music and its impact on modern culture. The Smiths’ music, in particular, has inspired countless musicians and continues to resonate with fans of all ages. The reunion of Marr and Rourke serves as a testament to the enduring power of music to connect people and bring joy to their lives.

In Conclusion

The reunion of Johnny Marr and Andy Rourke is a momentous occasion for fans of The Smiths and alternative music. The duo’s contribution to the world of music cannot be overstated, and their reunion is a testament to the enduring influence of their music. As fans eagerly await the release of their new project, it is clear that Marr and Rourke’s legacy will continue to inspire and influence generations of musicians to come.

News Source : Newshub

Source Link :The Smiths’ bassist Andy Rourke dies at 59 after lengthy cancer battle/