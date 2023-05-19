Dead – Death – Obituary News : Bassist Andy Rourke of The Smiths Passes Away

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Remembering Andy Rourke: The Smiths’ Bassist

Andy Rourke, the talented bassist of the influential indie rock band The Smiths, has passed away at the age of 59. Rourke’s fluid bass playing helped The Smiths soar from their roots in Manchester, England, and become a beloved band that inspired countless musicians.

A Kind and Beautiful Soul

Announcing the news of Rourke’s passing, Smiths guitarist Johnny Marr described him as “a kind and beautiful soul by everyone who knew him, and as a supremely gifted musician by people who love music.” Rourke had been battling pancreatic cancer.

Reinventing the Bass Guitar

Rourke’s bass playing on The Smiths’ recordings in the 1980s was nothing short of groundbreaking. Marr praised him, saying, “Andy reinvented what it is to be a bass guitar player.” Rourke had a unique ability to craft propulsive bass lines that were brimming with melody. His playing was a sublime counterpart to Marr’s jangling guitars and Morrissey’s vocals.

A Friendship That Spawned Musical Legacy

Rourke and Marr met as schoolboys in 1975 and became best friends. They played together in various bands in the Manchester area before forming The Smiths with Morrissey and drummer Mike Joyce. Marr described it as “an absolute privilege” to watch Rourke play bass, and the two spent countless hours studying music and working on their craft.

Remembering Andy Rourke

Andy Rourke’s contributions to The Smiths’ music will always be remembered by fans and musicians alike. His bass playing was a crucial part of the band’s sound and helped define a generation of indie rock. Rest in peace, Andy. You will be missed.

