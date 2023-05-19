Dead – Death – Obituary News : Bassist Andy Rourke of The Smiths Passes Away

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

The music industry was struck with sadness on May 19, 2023 when news broke that Andy Rourke, the bass player of The Smiths, had passed away at the age of 59. The musician had been suffering from pancreatic cancer, and his death was confirmed by his bandmate, Johnny Marr. Marr described Rourke as a “kind and beautiful soul” and a “supremely gifted musician” who will be remembered fondly by those who knew him.

While The Smiths are often remembered for the songwriting prowess of Morrissey and Marr, it’s important to note that the band’s rhythm section was just as essential to their sound. Mike Joyce’s unique drumming style perfectly complemented Rourke’s spiralling, melodic bass lines, which often acted as a song-within-a-song. From the swirling motif of “This Charming Man” to the low end chug of “Hand In Glove” and the four-string menace of “How Soon Is Now?,” Rourke’s bass playing was an integral part of The Smiths’ iconic sound.

Fans and fellow musicians have been paying tribute to Rourke since news of his passing was announced. Manchester record store Piccadilly Records simply wrote, “Thank you for the music,” while Suede bass player and novelist Mat Osman described Rourke as a “total one-off” and a “rare bassist whose sound you could recognise straight away.” Electronic producer Daniel Avery added, “Now, that boy could play bass.”

Rourke’s death is a reminder of the devastating impact that pancreatic cancer can have. It’s a disease that often goes undetected until it’s too late, and it’s one that has claimed the lives of many talented musicians over the years. While Rourke’s passing is a tragedy, it’s also an opportunity to raise awareness about pancreatic cancer and encourage people to get screened early.

As fans and music lovers mourn the loss of Andy Rourke, it’s clear that his legacy will live on through his music. The Smiths’ influence on alternative and indie rock is undeniable, and Rourke’s bass playing played a crucial role in shaping their sound. His contributions to the band will be remembered and celebrated for years to come, and his passing is a reminder of the importance of cherishing the artists we love while they’re still with us. Rest in peace, Andy Rourke.

