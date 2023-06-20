Dead – Death – Obituary News : Bayonne Icon Mickey McCabe Dies at 76

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Remembering Mickey McCabe: A Bayonne Legend

The Passing of a Bayonne Icon

Mickey McCabe, a beloved figure in the community and a Bayonne legend, passed away on Monday at the age of 76. According to reports, McCabe died at the Monmouth Medical Center “in a calm and serene manner,” surrounded by his family.

A Life Dedicated to Bayonne

McCabe was a lifelong resident of Bayonne and dedicated his life to serving the community he loved. He was a member of the Bayonne City Council for over 20 years, serving as both the council president and the chair of the finance committee.

In addition to his political career, McCabe was also deeply involved in the community. He was a member of the Bayonne Elks, the Bayonne Chamber of Commerce, and the Bayonne Little League.

Perhaps McCabe’s most significant contribution to Bayonne was his work on the Bayonne Bridge. As the chairman of the Bayonne Bridge Citizens Advisory Committee, McCabe fought tirelessly to ensure that the bridge was safe and secure for all who crossed it.

A Man of the People

One of the things that made McCabe so beloved in Bayonne was his dedication to the people he served. He was always accessible and willing to listen to the concerns of his constituents.

McCabe was also known for his sense of humor and his love of a good practical joke. He had a way of putting people at ease and making them feel welcome, no matter who they were or what their background was.

A Legacy that Will Live On

Although McCabe is no longer with us, his legacy will live on in Bayonne. He was a true champion of the people and a tireless advocate for his community.

Those who knew McCabe best remember him as a man who always put others first. He was a kind and generous soul who worked tirelessly to make Bayonne a better place.

As we mourn the passing of this Bayonne legend, let us also celebrate his life and the incredible impact he had on our community. Mickey McCabe may be gone, but he will never be forgotten.

Mickey McCabe obituary Bayonne NJ community mourns Mickey McCabe Mickey McCabe tribute Remembering Mickey McCabe Mickey McCabe’s legacy in Bayonne

News Source : Steve Lenox

Source Link :Mickey McCabe, Bayonne Legend, Dead at 76/