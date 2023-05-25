Dead – Death – Obituary News : Beatles Bassist Chas Newby Passes Away at 81: Cause of Death Unknown

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Chas Newby, British Musician and Once Fill-in Bassist for The Beatles, Passes Away at 81

Chas Newby, a Liverpool-based bassist who briefly aided The Beatles with his skills in 1960, has passed away at the age of 81. The news was announced by The Cavern Club, a popular Beatles venue, on May 23, 2023. Although not a permanent member of the band, Chas was a significant figure in the early stages of The Beatles, as he was the first left-handed bass guitarist in the band. He also played early Beatles shows after Stuart Sutcliffe, the band’s original bassist, pursued a career as a painter.

Before joining The Beatles, Chas played with John Lennon in The Quarrymen. Pete Best, an early Beatles drummer, suggested Chas to the band, as the pair had attended school together since the age of 11. According to The Daily Beast, John Lennon reportedly wanted Chas to go on tour with the group in West Germany, but Chas declined, citing his aspiring career as a teacher. In 1961, he attended college, and later became a high school math teacher.

Currently, Chas’ cause of death is unknown to the public. Fans and well-wishers have responded to news of Chas’ death with an outpouring of love and support. Beatles historian Mark Lewishon wrote a lengthy post on Twitter dedicated to the bassist, saying, “RIP Chas Newby, fill-in Beatle and fair chap. He deputised for Stuart on a few dates when the Beatles returned from Hamburg the first time, end-1960, including the momentous Litherland date. Latterly he’s been one of the Quarry Men too. A charming man, always a pleasure to meet.”

Chas had four grandchildren, as he mentioned in an interview with Birmingham Mail in 2012. Although not a full-time member of The Beatles, Chas will forever be remembered by die-hard Beatles fans and musical enthusiasts for stepping up in the band’s time of need. His contribution to the band’s early shows and his position as the first left-handed bassist in The Beatles will always be a significant part of the band’s history. Fans and well-wishers are thinking of Chas’ family at this time.

