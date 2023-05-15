Dead – Death – Obituary News : Belgrade school massacre claims life of wounded girl

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Girl Wounded in Belgrade School Shooting Dies After 12 Days of Fighting for Her Life

The Ministry of Health has announced that a girl wounded during a mass shooting incident at Vladislav Ribnikar elementary school in Belgrade earlier this month has passed away. The victim, identified only as A.A., had been fighting for her life in the children’s hospital in Tirsova Street since May 3, when a minor, K.K. (13), entered the school premises armed and opened fire, killing eight students and a security guard.

A.A. had suffered severe head injuries during the shooting, which involved firearms and Molotov cocktails. Despite the superhuman efforts of medical staff, she ultimately succumbed to her wounds. Minister of Health Danica Grujicic expressed her condolences to the family of the deceased and offered support to those still recovering from their injuries.

The tragedy has left Serbia in shock, with three days of mourning declared in the wake of the shooting. K.K. was immediately taken into custody, along with his parents, who were later released. According to police reports, K.K. had planned the attack for a month and had not disclosed his motive. He had taken the firearms from his father’s apartment, along with a list of children he planned to kill.

The shooting took place in the history classroom, where K.K.’s own class was located. He opened fire on the security guard, then turned to a girl who was on duty, shooting her and two other students before proceeding to the history classroom. Once there, he shot a teacher and other students before leaving the classroom and going to the school yard, where he threw away the clip from his weapon and called the police.

The police official who gave the press conference stated that he had taken part in thousands of crime scene investigations, but had never seen anything like this in Serbian society. He called for a review of the system to prevent similar incidents from happening in the future.

The tragedy has left Serbia reeling, and questions remain as to how a 13-year-old boy could plan and carry out such a heinous act of violence. As the country mourns the loss of A.A. and the other victims, the authorities are left grappling with the aftermath of one of the worst school shootings in recent history.

1) Belgrade school shooting

2) Fatal school shooting

3) Gun violence in schools

4) School safety measures

5) Mourning for school shooting victims

News Source : Dragica Ranković

Source Link :Girl wounded in Belgrade school massacre passes away/