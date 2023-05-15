Dead – Death – Obituary News : Belgrade school shooting claims life of wounded girl

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

BELGRADE: A Tragic Ending to an Elementary School Shooting

A devastating tragedy occurred earlier this month in Serbia when a 13-year-old boy brought his father’s gun to school and murdered eight of his fellow classmates and a security guard. The incident took place in an elementary school in downtown Belgrade, and it sent shockwaves throughout the country. Now, the tragedy has taken an even more heartbreaking turn as one of the wounded students, a young girl, has died from her injuries. This marks the tenth victim of the unprecedented massacre, and the nation is in mourning.

The girl was rushed to a Belgrade hospital and operated on by a team of brain surgeons, but despite their best efforts, she passed away. The Serbian ministry of health has stated that the patient had “severe head injuries,” and her age has not been disclosed. All of the other children shot in the massacre were in their early teens. The Minister of Health, Danica Grujicic, expressed her “deepest condolences” to the family.

The tragedy has rocked Serbia to its core, and it has sparked widespread protests throughout the country. Demonstrators have taken to the streets in Belgrade and other major cities, demanding the resignation of top officials and the curtailing of violence in the media. Serbia has the highest level of gun ownership in Europe, with more than 39 firearms for every 100 civilians, according to the Small Arms Survey project. This tragedy has highlighted the dangerous consequences of such widespread gun ownership.

In response to the tragedy, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic has pledged to launch a large-scale disarmament plan. Police have deployed officers to patrol around schools, and a general amnesty was opened to curb the number of illicit firearms. Officials have stated that some 13,500 items were turned over since the amnesty began on May 8th.

The tragedy in Serbia has sent shockwaves throughout the world, and it serves as a stark reminder of the dangers of gun violence. It is crucial that nations around the world take action to curb gun ownership and prevent tragedies like this from happening again. The loss of a young life is always a tragedy, and our hearts go out to the family and friends of the young girl who lost her life in this senseless act of violence.

