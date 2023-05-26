Dead – Death – Obituary News : Bella Gulley’s Passing: Funeral and Memorial Tips, Auburn AL

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Bella Gulley Obituary: Remembering Feola “Dimp” Gulley

Feola “Dimp” Gulley, a resident of Rockford, passed away on January 13, 2014, at the age of 79. She was a patient at Rosewood Nursing Home at the time of her death. Feola was born on June 12, 1934, in Rosston, Arkansas to Willie and Mae Lillie Belle Gulley.

Early Life and Education

Feola received her education from the public schools in the city of Rosston. She was the daughter of Willie and Mae Lillie Belle Gulley, and one of their six children. Three of her sisters, Leola Tidwell, Viola Gulley, and Reola Marshall, had already passed away before her birth. Her five brothers were named Eddie Hue, Hollis Gulley, Troy Gulley, Aaron Gulley, and Otisboy Gulley.

Life in Rockford

Feola moved to Rockford in 1954 and made the city her permanent home. She was a lifelong member of the Westside Church of Christ and regularly attended services there.

Survivors

Feola is survived by her children, daughters Janice (Fred) Gulley, Patty “Carol Sue” Gulley, Terry Porter, Sherell Coleman, Penny Sims, and Twanett (Ivory) Gulley, and her son, Eric Gulley. She also leaves behind 22 grandchildren, 27 great-grandchildren, her sister, Stella Mae (Johnny) Williams, and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends who will cherish the many joyful and loving memories.

Acknowledgements

Feola’s best friend, Carrie “Odessa” Hill, and the nurses at Passage Hospice, Claudine and Kelda, as well as the staff at Rosewood Nursing Home, deserve a heartfelt thank you for their care and support.

Final Words

Feola “Dimp” Gulley will be remembered for her devotion to her family and her faith. Her passing is a loss to the Rockford community, but her legacy will continue to live on through her loved ones. Rest in peace, Feola.

