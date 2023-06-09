Dead – Death – Obituary News : Belmont, CA: Greg Cala’s Death & Funeral

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Remembering Greg Cala: A Tribute to a Dear Friend

It is with heavy hearts that we say goodbye to Greg Cala, who passed away recently. He will always be remembered and missed by those who knew him, loved him, and shared unforgettable memories with him. Greg was an active member of society who never sat on the sidelines. He was a kind and generous person who touched the lives of many.

An Evening of Remembrance

Recently, members of “Our Group” gathered together to process the reality of Greg’s passing. It was a night filled with tears, laughter, and shared memories of the last 38 to 50 years that we spent with him. Even those who were far away, like Michael Rianda, who was on vacation in Italy, were able to participate in the conversation by phoning in. Chris traveled all the way from Colorado to be there. We all wish we could have done more to prevent this from happening, but we hope Greg knew how much he was loved by all of us.

A Life Well-Lived

Greg was an active member of society who never sat on the sidelines. He was always ready to lend a helping hand, be it through volunteering, donating to charity, or simply being there for his friends. He was a warm and caring person who touched the lives of many. He will be remembered for his kindness, generosity, and unwavering spirit.

A Lasting Legacy

While we mourn the loss of Greg, we take comfort in the knowledge that his legacy will live on. He touched the lives of many, and his memory will continue to inspire us to be kind, caring, and generous. His spirit will live on in the hearts of those who knew and loved him.

A Final Farewell

Greg, we will always love and miss you so very much. We hope that you have found peace and comfort in your final rest. We will always remember the joyful times we shared with you, and your memory will live on in our hearts forever.

Rest in peace, dear friend.

Greg Cala death notice Belmont California Greg Cala funeral service details Greg Cala obituary announcement Greg Cala cause of death revealed Greg Cala memorial service updates

News Source : recent obits

Source Link :Greg Cala Obituary Belmont California, Death And Funeral – recent obits/