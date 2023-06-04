Dead – Death – Obituary News : Belmont Park horse injured during race, dies before Triple Crown finale

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Horse Dies Following Race at Belmont Park

A tragic incident occurred at Belmont Park on Thursday when six-year-old horse Chaysenbryn suffered a right front leg injury during the third race and had to be euthanized on the track. The Rudy R. Rodriguez-trained horse bumped into Dolce Sera nearing the quarter pole, causing the fatal injury. Jockey Joel Rosario had to pull up the horse, and it was later confirmed by the New York Gaming Commission that Chaysenbryn had to be euthanized.

Second Incident for Trainer Rodriguez This Week

Unfortunately, this was not the first time that trainer Rudy R. Rodriguez had to deal with an injured horse this week. Three-year-old Midnight Empress had to be vanned off by an equine ambulance following the ninth race on Sunday. Since January, Rodriguez has had four horses die, three at Aqueduct Racetrack and one at Belmont Park. CNN reached out to the New York Racing Association, but there has been no response.

Recent Horse Deaths at Belmont Park

The recent incident at Belmont Park marks the second horse to be euthanized following a race since last month’s incident with Reed Kan. Another two horses have been euthanized following training sessions in the past week. Troubling Moon suffered sudden cardiac arrest after working out on the track, while Battle Station was pulled up past the wire as a result of an apparent injury. These incidents have raised concerns about horse safety in the racing industry.

Belmont Stakes Scheduled for June 10

Despite the recent tragedies, the Belmont Stakes is still scheduled to take place on June 10 at Belmont Park in Elmont, New York. However, the incidents have come under the spotlight following 12 deaths at Churchill Downs over the previous month. As a result, Churchill Downs announced that they would suspend all racing operations to conduct a “top-to-bottom” review of all safety and surface protocols. It remains to be seen if other racetracks will follow suit.

Raising Awareness for Horse Safety

These incidents have once again highlighted the importance of horse safety in the racing industry. While it may be an exciting and lucrative sport, it is essential to ensure that the horses are treated with the utmost care and respect. Owners, trainers, and jockeys must prioritize the well-being of the horses above all else.

As we continue to follow developments in this story, we hope that the racing industry takes appropriate action to prevent future incidents and promote the safety of the horses.

